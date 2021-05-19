newsbreak-logo
Business

Victoria's Secret Parent L Brands Posts Larger-Than-Expected Profit as Retailer Sells More Full-Price Items

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC Miami
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleL Brands reported first-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates. The company cited momentum at both of its brands and more customers paying full price for its merchandise for the strong performance. The owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works said it isn't providing a forecast for...

Business
Retail
Economy
StocksFast Company

Disney stock price takes a hit after Disney Plus subscribers grow more slowly than expected

The Walt Disney Company reported better-than-expected earnings per share on Thursday, but that didn’t stop its stock price from taking an after-hours nosedive. That’s because the entertainment giant reported slower-than-expected growth for its Disney Plus streaming service. The service now has 103.6 million paid subscribers, versus a consensus estimate of 109 million cited by CNBC.
Ohio Businessrebusinessonline.com

L Brands to Spin Off Victoria’s Secret into Publicly Traded Company

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The board of directors for L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) has unanimously approved a plan to separate the company into two independent, public companies consisting of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret. L Brands expects to create these companies through a tax-free spinoff of Victoria’s Secret to the shareholders of L Brands.
BusinessLaw.com

L Brands Names New Chief Legal Officer Ahead of Victoria's Secret Spinoff

Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands Inc. has tapped Michael Wu, former legal boss for Madewell, Carter’s Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc., to serve as the firm’s top lawyer as it navigates a high-profile spinoff in the wake of sexual harassment-related litigation. Wu brings more than 20 years of in-house...
BusinessArkansas Online

Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body to split up

L Brands -- which had been considering either a split or sale for its Victoria's Secret chain -- has opted to go the spinoff route, announcing on Tuesday plans to separate into two publicly traded companies. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in August, will result in two...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

L Brands (LB) to Separate Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret Into Two Industry-Leading Publicly Traded Companies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a plan to separate the company into two independent, public companies: Bath & Body Works, one of the world’s leading bath, body and home fragrance retailers, and Victoria’s Secret, including Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, a leading retailer of intimates and beauty products. The company expects to create these companies through a tax-free spin-off of Victoria’s Secret to L Brands’ shareholders. The spin-off will enable each company to maximize management focus and financial flexibility to thrive in an evolving retail environment and deliver profitable growth.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

What A Victoria's Secret Spinoff Could Mean For L Brands Shareholders

A leading retailer of home, fragrance and women’s lingerie and beauty products has announced a spinoff intended to unlock shareholder value. Here’s what investors should know about the spinoff of the Victoria’s Secret business from L Brands (NYSE: LB). What Happened: L Brands announced it will spin off the Victoria’s...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

L Brands Stock Dips on Victoria's Secret Spinoff Announcement

The shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) are down 3.3% to trade at $66.52 at last check, after the retail name announced it is splitting into two publicly traded companies -- Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The split, which will be completed in August, comes after L Brands decided not to sell its lingerie brand. Additionally, the company posted an upbeat first-quarter revenue outlook.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Fresh Del Monte stock set to rally after profit more than triples, tops expectations

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. were indicated up about 4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the fresh fruit and vegetables producer reported a first-quarter profit that more than tripled from a year ago, even as sales slipped given continued COVID-19 restrictions on foodservice customers and given hurricane-related supply disruptions. Net income rose to $42.7 million, or 90 cents a share, from $13.0 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 88 cents, while the average EPS estimate of two analysts surveyed by FactSet was 36 cents. Sales declined 2.7% to $1.09 billion, while the average sales estimate of two analysts was $1.11 billion, as fresh and value-added products sales fell 4.5% to $631.0 million and banana sales declined 2.1% to $418.2 million. The stock has run up 19.9% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.9%.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Jones Lang LaSalle profit rises to more than triple expectations, as estimates of real estate investments increased

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. reported Wednesday a first-quarter profit that was more than triple what was expected, boosted by a $34.7 million increase in the estimated value of investments in proptech companies. Shares of the real estate and investment management company were still inactive in premarket trading. Net income rose to $109.7 million, or $1.97 a share, from $25.8 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.10 from 49 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 66 cents. Revenue slipped 1% to $4.04 billion, while revenue before reimbursements declined 5% to $2.13 billion, but topped the FactSet consensus of $1.85 billion. Fee revenue was down 4% to $1.44 billion but beat expectations of $1.34 billion, and leasing revenue fell 9% to $49.5 million. The stock has run up 28.8% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 10.9%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

GM stock surges after profit more than doubles expectations, while revenue surprisingly slips

Shares of General Motors Co. surged 3.7% in premarket trading, after the automaker reported first-quarter profit that was more than double what was expected, while revenue surprisingly declined and the full-year outlook was a bit shy of forecasts. Net income rose to $2.98 billion, or $2.03 a share, from $247 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.25 from 62 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.05. Revenue slipped 0.7% to $32.47 billion, while the FactSet consensus called for a rise to $33.00 billion. For 2021, GM expects adjusted EPS of between $4.50 and $5.25, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.29. Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders that the investment in electric vehicles will continue to accelerate. "We will continue to convert assembly plants to build EVs and expand our battery cell capacity as we make progress on our goal of EV market share leadership in North America," Barra wrote. "We will lead the industry in safely commercializing self-driving technology." GM's stock has run up 32.9% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.9%.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Here's what Wall Street expects from L Brands's earnings

On May 19, L Brands releases figures for Q1. Wall Street analysts predict earnings per share of $1.17. Track L Brands stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. L Brands releases earnings for the most recent quarter on May 19. In terms of EPS, 21 analysts are predicting earnings...