Dakine Introduces New Surf Products with World Champion Surfer John John Florence
LOS ANGELES (May 19, 2021) — Today, Dakine further solidifies its commitment to innovation and progression by announcing building on its partnership of over 20 years with World Champion professional surfer John John Florence on a collection of surf products and accessories. The Hawaiian-born surfer is one of only five surfers in history to win back-to-back world titles and will have the honor of representing the U.S. in surfing’s inaugural appearance in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics. During this debut, Florence will be using his brand-new pro-model traction pad and leash, which are now available for purchase alongside several other items from the collection.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com