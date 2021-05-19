Jeremy Lin shares Twitter post about ‘final deadline’ with NBA

Santa Cruz Warriors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Warriors guard and former NBA player Jeremy Lin shared a Twitter post hinting at possible plans to end his attempt to return to the NBA.

In the post, Lin said he gave up a season playing overseas to play for the Warriors in the G League with hopes to return to the NBA, but he said the opportunity never arose.

"I've always known I need to jump through extra hoops to prove I belong, so this was par for the course. I'm really proud of what I accomplished-- I killed it in the G League and objectively showed it being a league leader in all categories, a PG should and shooting career-highs across the board.

"For months, I saw others get contracts, chances, opportunities. I told myself I just need ONE ten-day contract, one chance to get back on the floor and I would blow it out the water. After all, that's how my entire career started-- off one chance to prove myself.

"For reasons I'll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player. And like I've said before... dream big dreams, risk big heartache," Lin wrote.

Although Lin shared his disappointment about the chance that never came, he also gave encouragement to future Asian American basketball players.

"To the next generation of Asian American ballers-- man, I so wish I could have done more on the NBA court to break more barriers-- esp now-- but you guys got next. When you get your shot, do NOT hesitate. Don't worry whether anyone thinks you belong. The world never will. If there's any chance to doubt, they will. But when you get your foot in the door, KICK THAT DOOR DOWN. And then bring others up with you.

"I didn't get it done, but I have no regrets. I gave my ALL and hold my head high. As for what's next, I trust what God has in store for me. 'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord. 'Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.' Thanks to everyone whose rolled w me on this journey. I love you all," he wrote.

Lin was added to the Santa Cruz Warriors roster for the 2020-2021 season. He began his career with the Golden State Warriors before moving on to play for the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors over the course of his NBA career. He spent the 2019-2020 season playing for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association. The Santa Cruz Warriors report that he was the first Asian American to win an NBA Championship.

