newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jeremy Lin shares Twitter post about ‘final deadline’ with NBA

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uP7kj_0a4p7Ze400
Santa Cruz Warriors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Warriors guard and former NBA player Jeremy Lin shared a Twitter post hinting at possible plans to end his attempt to return to the NBA.

In the post, Lin said he gave up a season playing overseas to play for the Warriors in the G League with hopes to return to the NBA, but he said the opportunity never arose.

"I've always known I need to jump through extra hoops to prove I belong, so this was par for the course. I'm really proud of what I accomplished-- I killed it in the G League and objectively showed it being a league leader in all categories, a PG should and shooting career-highs across the board.

"For months, I saw others get contracts, chances, opportunities. I told myself I just need ONE ten-day contract, one chance to get back on the floor and I would blow it out the water. After all, that's how my entire career started-- off one chance to prove myself.

"For reasons I'll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player. And like I've said before... dream big dreams, risk big heartache," Lin wrote.

Although Lin shared his disappointment about the chance that never came, he also gave encouragement to future Asian American basketball players.

"To the next generation of Asian American ballers-- man, I so wish I could have done more on the NBA court to break more barriers-- esp now-- but you guys got next. When you get your shot, do NOT hesitate. Don't worry whether anyone thinks you belong. The world never will. If there's any chance to doubt, they will. But when you get your foot in the door, KICK THAT DOOR DOWN. And then bring others up with you.

"I didn't get it done, but I have no regrets. I gave my ALL and hold my head high. As for what's next, I trust what God has in store for me. 'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord. 'Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.' Thanks to everyone whose rolled w me on this journey. I love you all," he wrote.

https://twitter.com/JLin7/status/1394798832542699521

Lin was added to the Santa Cruz Warriors roster for the 2020-2021 season. He began his career with the Golden State Warriors before moving on to play for the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors over the course of his NBA career. He spent the 2019-2020 season playing for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association. The Santa Cruz Warriors report that he was the first Asian American to win an NBA Championship.

For more local stories, follow KION on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
145
Followers
29
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Lin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Warriors#Twitter Inc#Santa Cruz Warriors#The G League#Pg#The Golden State Warriors#The New York Knicks#The Beijing Ducks#Tiktok#Career Highs#Shooting#Asian American Ballers#Calif#Hopes#Man#Santa Cruz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Massachusetts Sportsharvardmagazine.com

Jeremy Lin to Speak at Harvard College Class Day

Remember Linsanity? It’s returning to campus: Jeremy Lin ’10, the Harvard basketball stalwart (he was captain his senior year) who became a phenomenon in the National Basketball Association (NBA)—which has few Asian American players—has been named speaker for Harvard College’s virtual Class Day on Wednesday, May 26, during the online graduation and reunion exercises extending from May 25 through the Harvard Alumni Association’s annual meeting on June 4 and beyond.
NBANBC Sports

Ask Kerith: How has Dubs' lack of size impacted playoff push?

Editor’s note: Kerith Burke, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors reporter, takes you inside the team as only she can throughout the season with the Ask Kerith Mailbag. Send her a question on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #AskKerith. The Warriors are back at the .500 mark after taking care...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Deadline Deals Contenders and Tankers Should've Made

The NBA trade deadline is, in hindsight, often a land of what-ifs and regrets. Sometimes teams get in trouble by acquiring the wrong player, overpaying on the trade market or choosing the wrong direction for their franchise's future. For other teams, though, the worst moves are the ones that were never made.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Twitter Flames Luka Doncic After Questionable Play Against The Cavs

View the original article to see embedded media. Luka Doncic has extraordinary talent, and nobody is arguing otherwise. What he has been able to do over the past few seasons has been nothing short of amazing. And while Doncic has done a great job staying away from controversy, he recently...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Report: NCAA Sets July 7 as NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadlin

The NCAA has tabbed July 7 as the withdrawal date for the 2021 NBA draft, according to CBS Sports's Jon Rothstein. Any player who previously declared for the draft will have to announce their decision to return to school by July 7, 10 days after the completion of the draft combine, if they don't wish to turn pro. The 2021 NBA draft is currently slated to be held on July 29.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Twitter Tries To Interpret Cryptic LeBron James Tweet

As LeBron James continues to work his way back into the Lakers' lineup, he's finding himself flooded with an unusual amount of free time. Among other things, it seems he's using that time to send out some rather cryptic messages on Twitter. On Friday, he sent out the following tweet,...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

2021 NBA Draft Dates, Deadlines To Watch

We’re still more than two-and-a-half months away from NBA draft day, but before we get to July 29, there are several other important dates and deadlines on the calendar. Here are some of those dates and deadlines worth keeping an eye on:. May 30 (11:59pm ET): Deadline for early entrants...
NBApunditfeed.com

NBA Final & Playoffs Predictions for 2021

With the regular NBA season winding down, it’s time to take a closer look at what we can expect in the playoffs and NBA finals. So, we’ve chosen a few of our favorite NBA Finals picks for you to check out. Best 2021 NBA Finals Picks – Current Odds and...
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
NBAworldinsport.com

NBA Post Season 2021 Preview

This Sunday night will be the last day of the regular NBA season 2020-2021 and there are still some teams fighting for places in the Western Conference before the start of the Play-in on Tuesday. We will have a look at the contenders for the title in each Conference. NBA...
NBAWashington Post

All hoops, no joy: NBA players describe a lonely and taxing regular season

For just a little while, Kent Bazemore felt freedom. His team, the Golden State Warriors, was in Los Angeles for an early-season road trip. The Southern California sun was beckoning him to Rodeo Drive, which was within shouting distance of the team’s hotel. Bazemore, masked up and alone, took a walk.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Draft Lottery: Every team's odds to land No. 1 before play-in games

The end of the NBA season is only the beginning for some teams who head to the postseason looking to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy. But for 14 squads, it’s the end of the season… and theirs eyes are now on the NBA lottery later this year to see if they can grab the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to select one of top prospects, whether that’s Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs from Gonzaga or USC big man Evan Mobley.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

NBA's play-in field, top six playoff seeds set

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is in the books, and the teams and seeds for the league’s first full-fledged play-in tournament have been set. Here are the matchups:. Game 1: Charlotte Hornets (10) at Indiana Pacers (9) Winner plays Thursday; loser is eliminated. Game 2: Washington Wizards (8) at Boston...
NBANBC Sports

NBA Draft 2021: Key dates for lottery, combine, draft night

The NBA 2020-21 regular season is over, and teams that missed the postseason will begin to turn their attention to the NBA Draft Combine and NBA Draft Lottery starting in June. Here are the key dates to know leading up to draft night:. When is the early entry application deadline?
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: What should be the postseason expectations for Tyler Herro?

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) goes up for a slam dunk as Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts to defend (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat are back in the playoffs after shocking the league with an NBA Finals run last year in the bubble. Now, the team is back though, finishing the season hot and likely to start the postseason run against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAchatsports.com

Brissett has career-high 31 as Pacers beat Raptors 125-113

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points and 16 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 to lock up the Eastern Conference’s ninth seed. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for Tuesday’s play-in...
NBAgilaherald.com

EAC alum baller James will be with Brooklyn Nets for the playoffs

BROOKLYN – Former Eastern Arizona College hoopster Mike James signed with the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA for the rest of the season and post-season. James, who starred at EAC in the 2008-10 seasons, previously signed two 10-day contracts after coming over from CSKA Moscow in Russia, where he played last. Before that, James had very successful stints in Greece and Italy.