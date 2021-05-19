LPGA Pure Silk Championship returns to Kingsmill with a smaller crowd, same top players

It’s more a golf tournament than it is a spectator event this time around, but the Pure Silk Championship is back in Williamsburg this week.

The LPGA tournament, which wasn’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will run today through Sunday at Kingsmill Resort’s storied River Course with a $1.3 million purse.

Due to state COVID guidelines, attendance will be limited to 5,000 daily. Between player guests, Kingsmill members, tournament staff and Golf Channel employees, that number is reached pretty quickly, Kingsmill Resort director of marketing and public relations Landon Stulen said.

Still, the resort’s staff is happy to have the event back after a year without it.

“Kingsmill Resort is thrilled to welcome the best players in the world,” Stulen said. “The eyes of the golf world are centered for a week on Williamsburg.”

Defending champion Bronte Law, who won the tournament by two strokes in 2019, tees off at 1:21 p.m. today in a group that includes 2017 champion Lexi Thompson.

The field also includes 2016 and ’18 champion Ariya Jutanugarn, 2014 champion Lizette Salas, world No. 3 Sei Young Kim and World Golf Hall of Famer Laura Davies.

Lauren Coughlin, who grew up in Chesapeake and starred at the University of Virginia, will make her third career start at Kingsmill.

Asked what she remembered about her 2019 victory, Law mentioned the gallery.

“It is strange being back given the world is so different now from then,” the 26-year-old England native said. “It does bring back so many fond memories, but one of those being the fans. And, yeah, hopefully things can get back to normal soon.”

Things won’t quite be normal just yet. Because LPGA players are in a COVID “bubble,” they won’t interact with fans the way they usually do. That means no selfies with players or autographs.

It’s a crucial week for Kingsmill, which is in the final year of its agreement with the LPGA. Stulen said talks regarding an extension would take place after the tournament.

Coughlin, 28, said playing in an event so close to her hometown is “very meaningful.”

“Obviously, you have career ones you want to check off on winning, and it’s one that would probably mean the most to me, for sure, outside of any of the majors,” she said.

“It’s pretty much a dream come true. I still have to pinch myself a little bit that I’m playing in it, to be honest.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Infobox:

Pure Silk Championship

When: Today through Sunday (first tee times are 7:15 a.m. today)

Where: Kingsmill Resort, River Course (par 36-35—71, 6,445 yards), Williamsburg

TV: Golf Channel and golfchannel.com , 3-6 p.m. each day

Featured hole: The par-5 15th hole is a reachable, but challenging par-5. It is uphill with bunkers lining the fairway as well as bunkers short-left and short-right of the green. Players have to hit the fairway to have any chance at reaching the green in two. A solid drive to the left side of the fairway is the ideal play from the tee and provides the best angle of attack.

Notable players: The 144-player field features current No. 3 and 12-time LPGA champion Sei Young Kim and five winners from the 2021 season, including Ariya Jutanugarn (Honda LPGA Thailand), Austin Ernst (LPGA Drive On Championship presented by Volvik) and Jessica Korda (Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions). The field also includes previous winners at Kingsmill in Bronte Law (2019), Ariya Jutanugarn (2016 and 2018), Lexi Thompson (2017) and Lizette Salas (2014).