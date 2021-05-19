Yohji Yamamoto x CASETiFY Drop Gothic Flower iPhone Cases
Permanently keeping a finger on the pulse of smartphone style, CASETiFY has spent the last few years attaining iPhone case dominance by issuing collaborations with fashion labels and pop culture franchises alike. To partner with CASETiFY isn't just to release a special smartphone accessory — it's to align with a who's-who of contemporary muses. Yohji Yamamoto is the latest name to join the fray, issuing a trio of restrained, yet colorful, cases for the iPhone 11 and 12.www.highsnobiety.com