Yohji Yamamoto x CASETiFY Drop Gothic Flower iPhone Cases

CASETiFY is the undisputed champion of phone case collaborations, and aptly, it has now teamed up with Champion Athleticwear on its own co-branding capsule collection. Marking the duo’s first collaboration to date, the release is comprised of a range of limited-edition iPhone cases (seen here with the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, although other sizes are available) that combine both of the brand’s signature components, materials, and more. For example, cases have been covered in Champion’s iconic Reverse Weave fabric alongside reimagined jocktags, Champion graphics, and vintage logos, while others are made from pebbled leather that’s covered in Champion’s logomania print and CASETiFY’s branding.