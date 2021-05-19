AEW Reportedly Receiving Big Money From Expanded WarnerMedia TV Deal

WarnerMedia and Discovery are merging, and the new company will immediately pose stiff competition to Netflix when it comes to content creation. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who will lead the new company formed by the merger, stated during a press call (via AXIOS) that the post-merger entity would spend $20 billion on new content. That's expected as it is about what WarnerMedia and Discovery combined spend on new content now. More Interestingly, that total is more than Netflix spent on new content last year ($17 billion). The comparison is emblematic of how disruptive this new company could be in the entertainment business, being second in size only to Disney and capable of competing with the "House of Mouse" and powerhouses like Netflix and NBCUniversal.