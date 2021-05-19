newsbreak-logo
Nebraska Cars

Flood Advisory issued for Chase by NWS

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chase THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN CHASE COUNTY At 421 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding across portions of western Chase County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Champion, Crete and Chase.

Chase County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chase by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chase SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CHASE COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Lamar, or 19 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lamar around 640 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Crete and Chase.