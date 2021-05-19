Flood Advisory issued for Chase by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chase THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN CHASE COUNTY At 421 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding across portions of western Chase County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Champion, Crete and Chase.