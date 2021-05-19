newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan County, UT

Wind Advisory issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected at higher elevations. Wind gusts to 45 mph at lower elevations. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, UT
City
La Sal, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Wind Advisory#Abajo Mountains Wind#Wind Gusts#Gusty Winds#Tree Limbs#Mdt#Wind Blown Dust#Severity#Respiratory Illnesses#Target Area#Secure Outdoor Objects#Driving#Unsecured Objects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez leading effort to block arms sale to Israel

A group of progressive House Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) introduced a resolution Wednesday aimed at blocking a $735 million arms sale to Israel. The resolution is largely symbolic as Democratic leaders who support the sale are unlikely to give the legislation a vote and the window for lawmakers to force a vote to block the sale closes in a couple of days. But the effort underscores the growing divide among Democrats on Israel as a bloody crisis in Gaza continues.
Texas GovernmentNBC News

Texas governor signs fetal heartbeat abortion ban

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas became the largest state Wednesday with a law that bans abortions before many women even know they are pregnant, but with a unique provision that essentially leaves enforcement to private citizens through lawsuits against doctors or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. The law...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Colonial Pipeline CEO acknowledges paying hackers to restore pipeline

Colonial Pipeline's CEO on Wednesday acknowledged to the Wall Street Journal that his company paid a $4.4 million ransom to hackers as executives were unsure how badly its systems were breached or how long it would take to restore the pipeline. The 5,500-mile (8,850-km) Colonial Pipeline Co (COLPI.UL) system closed...