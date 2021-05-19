Wind Advisory issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected at higher elevations. Wind gusts to 45 mph at lower elevations. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.