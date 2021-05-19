newsbreak-logo
Florida Government

Dog Bite, Car Burglaries and Real Estate Fraud This Week in Parkland Crime

By Sharon Aron Baron
Parkland Talk
 9 hours ago

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through May 17, 2021. On May 14, a driver was bit by an Australian Cattle Dog at NW 66th Ave. The victim suffered bites on his upper left leg and scratches on both legs. The driver reported the incident, and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. They advised that since the bite did not break the skin, the victim should wash the bite area and keep an eye on it. The owner took custody of the dog and was advised on quarantine procedures.

