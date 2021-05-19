newsbreak-logo
Child struck by tractor trailer in Schuylkill County, ruled accidental

By Hanna O'Reilly
WOLF
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleState Police have released information regarding the death of an 8-year-old today. According to their report, the child was driving an ATV in the parking lot at 152 Hazel St. in Delano Township at around 11:40 this morning. At that time, a tractor trailer was entering the same lot and turning behind a garage. The tractor trailer driver didn't see the child and struck him with the rear right tires. The child died on the scene. This death has been ruled accidental.

fox56.com
