Child struck by tractor trailer in Schuylkill County, ruled accidental

State Police have released information regarding the death of an 8-year-old today. According to their report, the child was driving an ATV in the parking lot at 152 Hazel St. in Delano Township at around 11:40 this morning. At that time, a tractor trailer was entering the same lot and turning behind a garage. The tractor trailer driver didn't see the child and struck him with the rear right tires. The child died on the scene. This death has been ruled accidental.