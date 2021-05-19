newsbreak-logo
Dell’s Subscription Apex Storage Comes to Equinix Data Centers

By Wylie Wong
Data Center Knowledge
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it rolled out its subscription service for on-prem storage earlier this month, Dell Technologies also said it would leverage Equinix data centers around the world to deploy these storage systems in, if that’s what customers desire. The service, and other services that are or will be part of Dell’s...

