Dell’s Subscription Apex Storage Comes to Equinix Data Centers

Since its inception, Dell Technologies has had many achievements, of which it should be proud. Dell revolutionized the PC market, made its way into the enterprise data center business, and created the largest tech company of its time. However, the shifting technology industry is forcing Dell to adapt faster than ever, more than ever, and will be testing its agility. Dell’s customers have started shifting the buying pattern to subscription or usage-based cloud services. Dell took this challenge head-on and gathered market — customers, competitors, and partners — feedback to create new usage-based infrastructure offerings dubbed Project APEX. During Dell Technologies World 2021, Dell demonstrated significant progress with the availability of as-a-service infrastructure offerings. Dell’s speed from conceptualization to go-to-market with APEX services is undoubtedly impressive. This market is still shaping up, with the options morphing with time. As a tech leader, you should: