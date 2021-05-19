newsbreak-logo
Excelsior Band to lead Mardi Gras-style parade with ‘mixed emotions’ after losing longtime tuba player

By John Sharp
AL.com
 10 hours ago
The iconic Excelsior Band will lead Friday’s Mardi Gras-style parade with “mixed emotions.”. For one, there will be the thrill of performing before a large crowd lining the streets of downtown Mobile to watch the first Carnival parade in almost 15 months. But there will be an emptiness as well after the group lost their longtime tuba player, Charles Hall, on Tuesday.

AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

