She and husband Bob moved here decades ago but Maryann Fisher calls Chambersburg home. Their daughter Bridget was just three when they moved; and son Mike was born here. Mike was in high school when the family visited the Capitol Theatre to see A Christmas Carol, presented by Totem Pole Playhouse. It was a perfect first-experience for all of them; and Maryann’s love affair with performing arts and the Capitol Theatre began. From then on, the family attended many shows and events.