newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

Final Defendant In Trenton Police Car Firebombing Takes Guilty Plea In Federal Court

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj3uf_0a4p2opS00
Kadeem Dockery Photo Credit: INSET: NJAG / BACKGROUND: InsiderNJ.com

A Trenton man admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he threw a makeshift Molotov cocktail into a city police vehicle following a protest last year.

Video captured by surveillance cameras and personal cellphones helped authorities identify Kadeem A. Dockery, 29, and one of his co-defendants, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Rather than face trial, Dockery accepted a deal from the government, pleading guilty Wednesday to attempting to obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

He still faces state charges of throwing another firebomb at New Jersey State Police troopers during the riot.

The incident followed large-scale protests on May 31 in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis less than a week earlier.

Although the protest in Trenton was peaceful earlier in the day, violence erupted later, as a mob spread down East State Street, smashing windows, looting stores and attacking city police vehicles.

Dockery is seen in video footage “lighting an explosive device and throw it through the open front driver’s side window of a Trenton Police Department vehicle,” Honig said.

Dockery then “removed his shirt and handed it to [Killian] Melecio, who attempted to stuff the shirt in the gas tank of the police vehicle and ignite it,” the U.S. attorney said.

Police grabbed another man, Justin Spry, as he tried to light the shirt, authorities said.

Melecio fled and Dockery “lit another explosive device and threw it over the Trenton police vehicle at the arresting officers,” Honig said, adding that it “exploded at their feet.”

Investigators identified Melecio and Dockery “through their distinctive tattoos seen on the video footage,” she noted.

Melecio and Spry, like Dockery, took plea deals.

Spry is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Trenton on Aug. 3 and Dockery on Sept. 21. A sentencing date for Melecio wasn’t available.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI and officers with the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Newark with the investigation leading to the arrests and pleas, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander E. Ramey and Michelle Gasparian of her Criminal Division in Trenton.

She also thanked Trenton police, New Jersey State Police and officers with the state Department of Corrections for their assistance.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander E. Ramey and Michelle S. Gasparian of her Criminal Division in Trenton.

Dockery also faces state charges of throwing another gas bomb at New Jersey State Police troopers who were arresting Spry.

The device “exploded at the feet of the troopers, causing one to suffer temporary loss of hearing,” state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
98K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Guilty Plea#Fbi#Firebombing#Criminal Charges#Criminal Court#Trial Court#Criminal Law#Federal Charges#Trenton Police Department#Fbi#Her Criminal Division#New Jersey State Police#Guilty Wednesday#Federal Court#U S District Court#City Police Vehicles#Plea Deals#State Charges#Investigators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
GovernmentPosted by
NJ.com

Feds continue to jail alleged Proud Boys member that judge in N.J. decided to free

On April 7, Christopher Quaglin was arrested at his North Brunswick home on charges he participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. The electrician appeared virtually in federal court in Trenton the same day, and while his wife tearfully watched the proceeding while cuddling their newborn son, a magistrate judge decided he could be freed to home detention pending trial.
Crime & SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Shooting Victim, 36, Identified In Trenton

Mercer County, authorities have released the name of a shooting victim in Trenton. Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot and a motor vehicle crash, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Suspects had fired multiple bullets outside 118 North Stockton...
GovernmentTrentonian

Trenton Superior Officers Association sues Coley over promotions

TRENTON — Consider this a vote of no confidence. The Trenton Superior Officers Association believes that city police director Sheilah Coley is failing as a leader in fundamental ways, including by not identifying new leaders to replace the departing "brain trust," according to a new lawsuit. According to the complaint,...
Crime & SafetyPosted by
NJ.com

Man accused of fatally attacking N.J. woman, police say

A Monroe Township man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman he knew, police said. Deymis Jimenez, 32, was arrested early Monday morning in Monroe, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office said. He is accused of fatally attacking a woman he knew in the common area of a Spotswood-Gravel Hill Road residential building around 12:30 a.m.
Crime & Safetynjtoday.net

Four shot dead in New Jersey, 7 wounded

A Newark teenager who was shot dead on Sunday, is one of four people killed over the weekend, as another seven victims were injured in shootings in various New Jersey communities. Eleven shootings were reported over the weekend in the Garden State, including one each in Atlantic City, Jersey City,...
Crime & SafetyPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Township police blotter

A burglar broke into a car while it was parked at Rosedale Park and stole an assortment of items valued at more than $1,000 in the April 29 incident. A person who claimed to be a Navesink Drive resident’s employer contact the resident and requested multiple purchases of gift cards from the resident. The incident was reported May 4.
Crime & SafetyPosted by
NJ.com

36-year-old killed in Trenton shooting, authorities say

A 36-year-old man was killed in a Trenton shooting Saturday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday. Police found the man, David Williams, shot inside a car while responding around 11 p.m. to a report of a shooting and motor vehicle crash in the area of North Hanover and Stockton streets, the office said.
Crime & SafetyTrentonian

Man shot and killed Saturday night in Trenton

Officials say a 36-year-old man died after he was shot and crashed his car late Saturday night. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 11 p.m., in the area of North Hanover and Stockton. Trenton police responded to reports of a male...
Crime & Safetypetersonsbreakingnewsoftrentons.com

1 Dead another injured in Stockton St shooting

Trenton, NJ (Mercer) The Mercer County Homicide task force is investigating a fatal shooting on Stockton Street and Academy Street. The shooting left one person injured and another dead. The shooting happened just before 11:00 Pm Saturday, Trenton ems transported both victims to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where one male later died from his injuries.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Officials estimate 900 acres burned in New Jersey wildfire

A wildfire burning in south New Jersey has scorched over 600 acres of land, according to local authorities. Officials initially estimated the fire burned roughly 900 acres but confirmed at least 617 acres of land split between Ocean and Burlington counties so far. The fire was first discovered around 4...