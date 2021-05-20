newsbreak-logo
Billboard Buys: These BTS-Approved Samsung Galaxy Earbuds Are Cheaper Than AirPods

By Tim Chan
Billboard
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. BTS had fans swooning last year when they appeared in a commercial for Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds. The global superstars took part in Samsung's "Say Yes to Galaxy Buds" campaign, which saw each of the group members holding the Buds Live earbuds case like a ring box, before opening up the case to "propose" with a pair of the glossy buds.

