Billboard Buys: These BTS-Approved Samsung Galaxy Earbuds Are Cheaper Than AirPods

You don't need us to tell you that the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are among the most highly coveted earbuds on the market. With an outstanding 4.8-star rating from more than 188,000 Amazon shoppers and a seal of approval from Reviewed editors alike, these buds have been dubbed one of the best pairs of wireless headphones money can buy. Their stellar sound quality, noise canceling abilities and comfy fit don't come cheap,however—they typically retail for upwards of $200. Currently, though, you can get them for a cool $189.99—if you act fast.