Natrona County's Robert Douglas certainly has some speed as he took the gold medal in three events at the Kelly Walsh track meet on Friday in Casper. Douglas was smooth in the hurdle races, winning the 110 in 14.62 and the 300 in 39.10. So far this season, he has the two fastest times in the state in both hurdle events and also displays his quickness in the 100-meter dash. He finished first in that event back on Friday with a clocking 10.78 in a race where four guys ran under 11 seconds.