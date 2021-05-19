Apple seeds first betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, macOS 11.5, watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7

The personal version of Microsoft Teams is now available for friends and family members. This feature was teased nearly a year ago and it launched today for everyone. Microsoft Teams for personal use will offer free 24-hour video calls for up to 300 people in video calls that can last for 24 hours. The company says it will eventually enforce limits of 60 minutes for group calls of up to 100 people after the pandemic, but will keep 24-hour individual calls.