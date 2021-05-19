newsbreak-logo
Apple seeds first betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, macOS 11.5, watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApple on Wednesday seeded the first beta versions of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS 11.5 to registered developers for testing. The latest builds of each operating system can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center for devices enrolled within the testing program, as well as via an over-the-air update on hardware already using beta software. Public beta builds typically arrive shortly after the developer counterparts, as part of the Apple Beta Software Program.

appleinsider.com
