Bonneville Joint School District 93 levies renewed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Two levies Bonneville School District 93 had on the ballot Tuesday have passed.

The two-year $5.8 million supplemental levy ($11.6 million in total) passed with 69% of the vote. A total of 4,422 voters cast yes ballots compared to 1,964 people who voted no. The supplemental levy required a simply majority to pass.

The 10-year $2.8 million plant facilities levy ($28 million total) passed above the required 60% supermajority with 69% of the vote. A total of 4,394 people voted to renew the levy, with 1,964 people voting no.

The school district posted on their Facebook page thanking the community for the support.