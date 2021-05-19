Jon Moxley Says “I Usually Feel Like Crap Most Of The Day, Every Day”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... New Developments: Tony Schiavone conducted a parlay in the ring between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. Schiavone explained the rules of the Blood and Guts match on May 5th, 2021. Schiavone was about to flip a coin to determine which team would get the 1-man advantage throughout the match. Before Schiavone could do so, Shawn Spears slapped the coin to the mat and took the mike. He said The Pinnacle deserves the advantage because they were lured into the Blood and Guys match. He turned his attention to Sammy Guevara and told him Jericho was misleading him. Guevara took the mike and said he didn’t believe Spears because Spears was a failure since joining AEW. He said Spears was also a failure where he used to work. Guevara said if the Pinnacle wanted the advantage, they could have it because Sammy would start the match and fight everyone.