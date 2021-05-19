newsbreak-logo
WWE

Jon Moxley Says “I Usually Feel Like Crap Most Of The Day, Every Day”

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an interview with ITRWrestling.com, AEW star Jon Moxley talked about the struggles of being a wrestler:. “I usually feel like crap most of the day, every day. The best I ever feel is usually right after match, even if it was a very physically demanding match. My adrenaline is high, I’m loose, I’m on a high, I’m feeling good. When I walk into the back and I’m bleeding and sweating and everything and all busted up, that’s usually when I actually feel the best.”

