GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 15th of the month is going to be known as a payday for parents. The IRS will be sending parents of kids less than 17 years old a monthly payment. The payments start in July and will continue every month until the end of the year. The IRS payday is the 15th, although there are two months where that falls on a weekend, the IRS is figuring out when the payments will post.