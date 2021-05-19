newsbreak-logo
Politics

High Bridge reopens

By Staff Report
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a four-month closure for redecking and preventive maintenance, High Bridge Trail State Park will officially reopen the bridge at dawn, Wednesday, May 19. All 2,422 feet of the bridge’s surface decking, curbing (vertical safety fencing) and overlooks have been replaced. The completion of the project will reestablish the 31.2-mile continuous route from Burkeville to Pamplin, as well as reopen the trails in the Camp Paradise area leading down to the substructure of the bridge and the Appomattox River.

