Drew McIntyre Still Wants His Rematch With WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre came inches away from beating Roman Reigns in a battle between champions at Survivor Series last November, but thanks to a low blow from Reigns and a superkick from Jey Uso "The Celtic Warrior" came up short against "The Tribal Chief." But McIntyre hasn't forgotten about nor Reigns, nor has he given up on trying to get a rematch with him. McIntyre gave an interview with Mid-Day this week and was asked to name three potential opponents he wants to face in the future. "The Head of the Table" was at the top of his list.comicbook.com