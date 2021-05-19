Drew McIntyre Still Wants His Rematch With WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match: The usual strong match between Lashley and McIntyre. MVP making a pitch to have Braun Strowman take out McIntyre gave the match an added hook that also plays into their Triple Threat at the pay-per-view. But why did backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick say that “reports indicated” that MVP made a business proposal to Strowman when viewers actually saw it? Please tell me we’re not back in the mode where WWE acts like the wrestlers and broadcast team members don’t know the cameras are present in the backstage area. Anyway, Strowman felt like the weak character going into the Triple Threat, so it was a good move to make him look dominant on the brand’s go-home show.