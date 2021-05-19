newsbreak-logo
WWE

Drew McIntyre Still Wants His Rematch With WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew McIntyre came inches away from beating Roman Reigns in a battle between champions at Survivor Series last November, but thanks to a low blow from Reigns and a superkick from Jey Uso "The Celtic Warrior" came up short against "The Tribal Chief." But McIntyre hasn't forgotten about nor Reigns, nor has he given up on trying to get a rematch with him. McIntyre gave an interview with Mid-Day this week and was asked to name three potential opponents he wants to face in the future. "The Head of the Table" was at the top of his list.

comicbook.com
