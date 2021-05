Alex Jordan Shepps passed away March 20. Alex was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed by many. Alex was many things — funny, smart, goofy, loving, a devoted friend, talented and headstrong. He was a happy and outgoing child, who especially loved his furry animal friends. As a child, some of his favorite activities included riding bikes/scooters, going to the park and playing Legos. Later he excelled in soccer and tennis.