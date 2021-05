Manchester City took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.After a goalless first half, Sergio Aguero effortlessly drilled the ball into the roof of the net with the outside of his boot to give City the lead.City doubled their lead just 84 seconds later through Ferran Torres, while Raheem Sterling struck the post minutes after.Palace impressed in the first half and created several chances for Christian Benteke, but the Belgian striker couldn’t find the net.The result means City are just one win away from becoming Premier League champions assuming Manchester...