‘Lupine’ confirms Part 3 on Netflix before the premiere of the second installment. The series starring Omar Sy has become one of the great milestones of the company. Netflix concluded the year 2020 with triumph with the successes of The Bridgertons and, above all, Lady’s Gambit. It did not take long, however, to run into a new milestone thanks to Lupine, a new update of the French icon that took shape in a series developed by George Kay and starring Omar Sy. In its first 28 days, Lupine reached 70 million views while becoming the most-watched French production series, so it was imperative to give continuity to the fiction. Luckily that was just what the streaming platform planned.