newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Nue Co. Anti-Inflammatory Set

uncrate.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGarmin and InsideTracker join forces to create a one-of-a-kind personalized wellness program. Sourced from farm-grown algae, these supplements are a cruelty-free way to get your Omega-3. $53+. Designed by Michael Young and winner of the prestigious 'Good Design Awards', the Omura Series X is a next-gen heat-not-burn device for an...

uncrate.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Inflammatory#Robot#Garmin#Supplements#Water Vapor#Brand Design#The Nue Co#Insidetracker#Broad Spectrum Cbd#Fragrance Free#Persian#Liquid Death#Qualcomm#Select Hemp#Mint#Hydration#Green Citrus#Minimal Vapor#Farm Grown Algae#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Science
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
Skin CareHartford Courant

How to remove skin tags

As you approach middle age, small, benign skin growths better known as skin tags oftentimes begin to form around the eyes, on the back, chest and neck and under the armpits where skin rubs together. Most of the time, these soft skin growths don’t grow larger in size and are...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Rapidly-Absorbing Anti-Itch Skincare Products

Sarna's latest skincare offering comes in the form of the fast and easy Eczema Relief Whipped Foam. The OTC anti-itch product uses a first-of-its-kind foam delivery system that provides rapid relief to skin inflammation and redness by utilizing Sarna's signature eN2fused technology. Upon release of the foam, this technology allows the gaseous microbubbles to quickly expand to efficiently cover and eliminate skin itchiness while supplying rehydration.
Skin Carehealththoroughfare.com

Learn How to Avoid Facial Redness and Choose the Right Skincare Products

When talking about appearance, well, seeing red is not always ideal. If you have sensitive skin, you know how hard it is to deal with, especially when it reacts to the slightest triggers. Unbearable. Facial redness is now considered one of the most common skin issues, caused by several reasons,...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best facial sunscreens: Non-greasy SPFs for daily protection

While we may be holidaying in the UK this year, there is still just as much potential to damage your skin by your paddling pool as there is a poolside resort. Even if it’s a stubbornly cloudy British summer, you should still wear SPF every day to protect your skin and help keep signs of ageing at bay.Sunlight contains two types of rays, UVA (longwave) and UVB (shortwave). UVA waves penetrate deep into the skin, which can cause visible premature ageing, such as wrinkles and dark spots. UVB waves are the kind that cause sunburn as well as skin cancer.The...
Skin CareByrdie

Eadem's New Dark Spot Serum Is Uniquely Formulated for Skin of Color

Eadem was born out of a need for community in the beauty world. Founders Marie Kouadio Amouzame and Alice Lin Glover were colleagues at Google when they formed a friendship based on a shared love of beauty and skin (which then eventually lead to founding Eadem). Today, the brand joined the skincare industry with its first product: the Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum ($68). It’s a pillowy, milky serum that aims to fade dark spots and prevent new ones. But, unlike other serums on the market, Eadem is specifically designed the serum to support skin with melanocytes—that is to say, skin of color.
greenmedinfo.com

Anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties of fermented plant foods.

Anti-Inflammatory and Immunomodulatory Properties of Fermented Plant Foods. Roghayeh Shahbazi, Farzaneh Sharifzad, Rana Bagheri, Nawal Alsadi, Hamed Yasavoli-Sharahi, Chantal Matar. Article Affiliation:. Roghayeh Shahbazi. Abstract:. Fermented plant foods are gaining wide interest worldwide as healthy foods due to their unique sensory features and their health-promoting potentials, such as antiobesity, antidiabetic,...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

8 best hand creams to soothe dry skin

Cold weather is never kind to hands, and after the past year of ladling hand sanitiser has our knuckles more dry and cracked than ever. The skin on your hands often shows clear signs of ageing, as though it is delicate and exposed, it isn’t treated with the same routine of serums and oils we apply to our faces. Many of the brands we’ve tested also make other skincare products too, and use similar ingredients for treating common issues such as loss of elasticity, fine lines and dark spots in their hand creams.We’ve been testing formulas for your handbag, your...
Skin Carecoveteur.com

The 8 Body Luminizers You Need for the Ultimate Summer Glow

As the warm weather approaches, a promise of longer, sunnier days is on the horizon. This means that we're slowly stripping ourselves of our winter garb, hanging out with loved ones on rooftops, and enjoying some much-needed vitamin D courtesy of the sun. Of course, we cannot discount the fabulous glow that we get from a day of being beach- or poolside and find ourselves often trying to replicate through moisturizing body lotions and oils.
Skin CareBrit + Co

Don't Forget The Sunscreen! 16 SPF Products To Keep Your Skin Safe

Sunscreen is quite literally the number one skincare product you should be using in your routine. Although not every skin type may be as vulnerable or as immediately show the effects of sun damage, we all know they can be severe — from unwanted signs of aging to devastating skin cancers. So why is it still so difficult to make a habit of applying? If you've been scarred by miserable smells, uncomfortable stickiness, and pasty residue in the past, it's time to revisit the SPF aisle. With innovative new formulas on the market, finding products that are clean, oil-free, non-comedogenic, mineral-based, invisible and truly scent-free has never been easier. You no longer need to find a one-size-fits-solution to your sun protection. Whether you're in need of a daily face coverage, a water-proof spray, or skin-tone-friendly options, there's likely a product for each of your specific concerns and use cases. Consider this your handy guide to the best SPF products for summer (and year round!) application.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

The Dermatologist-Approved Skin Care Products To Use In Your 30s

There's a lot of change that happens as you enter a new decade in life. Perhaps your sense of style becomes a bit more minimal, while your taste in music could get a tad more complex. And, of course, your skin begins to alter as you age, which means your beauty routine needs to be adjusted accordingly. This is especially true once you reach your 30s. In fact, the skin care products to use in your 30s aren’t quite the same as the staples applied in your teen years or even the ones used in your 20s.
Skin Carewellbeingmagazine.com

The Healthy Zone launches vegan beauty line made of sprouted brown rice

The Healthy Zone has launched a revolutionary range of 100 percent natural skincare and cosmetic products, that exploit the benefits of sprouted brown rice, transforming it to an innovative form – BioSuriceâ. The skincare range is using live, whole rice seeds at their peak vitality, transforming them into BioSuriceâ, a...
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

This Trending Everyday Staple Is the Secret to Clearer Skin

I remember talking to skin-care guru Caroline Hirons a few years ago about her aversion toward face wipes and her personal routine of using a freshly washed wash cloth every day to cleanse her skin—not using one a few times and then tossing it in the hamper. Her logic made sense: You can’t really tell which area of your face touched the towel the night before and wet towels are basically breeding grounds for bacteria (hello germs!). Additionally, wash cloths are pretty affordable for a big bunch, so why not use a new one each day of the week, then launder and repeat?
Skin CareByrdie

La Roche-Posay's Retinol B3 Serum Makes Sensitive Skin Glow

We put the La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Of all the skincare vitamins, I’d have to say that A is my favorite. Commonly known as retinol, it truly does it all: clears, decongests, smooths, and refines. It’s a super-active, and my complexion wouldn't be the same without it. The one caveat, though, is that it can irritate the skin, especially in the early days of using a new retinol product.
Skin CareIn Style

This Upper Lip Treatment Eliminates Fine Lines and Makes Lipstick Stay Where It Belongs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fine lines and loss of elasticity around the mouth are natural occurrences with age, and things like sun damage, smoking, and weight fluctuation can all play a role in their arrival. While there is no magic treatment to make these concerns completely disappear, many people have seen a monumental difference by using Dermelect's Smooth Upper Lip Professional Perioral Anti-Aging Treatment.
Hair CarePosted by
GreenMatters

7 Natural Shampoos That Will Help Thicken Even the Finest Hair

Natural shampoos have come a long way from what they used to be. A few years ago, you couldn’t pick up a so-called “natural shampoo” without running afoul of ingredients that were anything but eco-friendly. Between sulfates and other chemical compounds, the options were always somewhat limited, especially for those with fine hair. Today's natural shampoo brands for fine hair are not only vastly improved from what came before, they’re also more affordable, and all the ones on this list are cruelty-free.
Skin CareGrazia

The Best Face Washes For Acne-Prone Skin

Almost all of us have had our fair share of acne. In fact, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, 85% of people aged between 12 and 24 have experienced acne at least once in their lives. After this, adult acne is unfortunately just as common, making it pretty much a never-ending annoyance in our lives.
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

14 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Fuller-Looking Brows

If you followed the eyebrow trends of the 90s, you may be stuck with sparse brows today due to over-plucking back then. If you're in search for a magical potion to get a full, beautiful brow shape, there are hundreds of eyebrow makeup products for achieving fuller-looking arches. However, the truth behind these products isn't so straightforward.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

I Tried the Ayond Metamorph Cleansing Balm, and My Skin Has Never Felt More Hydrated

I’m a Taurus, which means I’m a creature of habit, and I’m not big into change. It also means that I’m either 100 percent sure about things or I’m 100 percent not. I take a lot of time to make decisions and research everything hundreds of times—from new hair products to restaurants—before spending money. Now that you’ve gotten a peak inside my brain and understand how I function, you’ll better understand how I feel about the Ayond Metamorph Cleansing Balm.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

The effects of rice bran oil on left ventricular systolic function, cardiometabolic risk factors and inflammatory mediators.

The effects of rice bran oil on left ventricular systolic function, cardiometabolic risk factors and inflammatory mediators in men with coronary artery disease: a randomized clinical trial. Abstract Author(s):. Marjan Mahdavi-Roshan, Arsalan Salari, Zeinab Ghorbani, Zahra Nikpey, Motahare Haghighatkhah, Aboozar Fakhr Mousavi, Mahboobeh Gholipour, Amir Pourfarzad. Article Affiliation:. Marjan Mahdavi-Roshan.