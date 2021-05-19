Sleeping Beauty: Products that work Overtime Overnight

Did you know that your cellular structure regeneration is 300% higher while your body is at rest, than during the day? This is why Brandie Price, Award Winning Celebrity Makeup Artist, On-Camera Image Expert and Personal Brand Expert always recommends using your “money products” at night. In the past this typically referred to those products that are a little more on the pricey side, but now we have more options from companies that can give us the ingredients our skin needs without the hefty price tag. I am going to get you covered from head to toe with some of my favorite overnight products in my own weekly beauty regimen.