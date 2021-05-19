newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

South Carolina angler lands 173-pound spinner shark for state record

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PE3H1_0a4ophIu00
Nikki Colwell, of Berea, S.C., broke a state record when she reeled in a spinner shark that weighed 173 pounds, 5 ounces. Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

May 19 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman captured a state record when she landed a spinner shark that weighed in at a staggering 173 pounds, 5 ounces.

Nikki Colwell, 27, a teacher at Berea High School in Greenville County, said she received a certificate this week from Gov. Henry McMaster verifying that the spinner shark she reeled in about 8 miles off the coast of Edisto was a new state record.

Colwell said she had been fishing with her father April 18 when she reeled in the massive shark, and they decided to make the trip to the Charleston Harbor Marina to see if it beat the state record of 171 pounds.

The 7 1/2-foot shark tipped the scales at 173 pounds, 5 ounces.

Colwell said setting a state record is the culmination of a longtime goal.

"Every year I would tell my mom, 'This summer I'm going to catch a record,'" she told the Greenville News.

Colwell said her next goal is to break the state record for largemouth bass.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
109K+
Followers
32K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinner Shark#Shark Week#Angler#Largemouth Bass#Greenville County#Berea High School#The Greenville News#Foot Shark#Charleston#Edisto#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
PoliticsNew York Post

South Carolina becomes fourth state to approve firing squads

Death row inmates in South Carolina will now be forced to decide whether to be executed via electric chair or firing squad, according to a newly signed law. Under the new law, signed Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster, lethal injection will remain the state’s primary execution method, but inmates will be compelled to choose between the electric chair or firing squad if the drugs remain unavailable.
Businesswtoc.com

Analysts: Post-surge SC gas prices will decrease with Colonial Pipeline open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Analysts say that although South Carolina gas prices will decrease with the reopening of the Colonial Pipeline, prices will likely increase again closer to Memorial Day. According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, the state’s gas prices have risen 14.1 cents per...
Governmentsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
GovernmentWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
PoliticsJanesville Gazette

SC Gov. McMaster signs execution bill into law, electric chair ready for use

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law Friday officially bringing back the electric chair and introducing the firing squad to perform executions of death row inmates. "The families and loved ones of victims are owed closure and justice by law," McMaster tweeted Monday. "Now,...
Mental Healthshorelinemedia.net

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back before he stops moving. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Governmentmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Gamecocks and Tar Heels renew rivalry

South Carolina football will renew its series with the ACC foe. South Carolina football has announced that it will renew its border war with the North Carolina Tar Heels on the gridiron, planning a home and home series for the years 2028 and 2029. The announcement means the non-conference slate for those two seasons is halfway set, with UNC joining archrival Clemson on the Gamecocks’ schedule.