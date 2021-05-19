newsbreak-logo
Over $5.7 Billion in Funding to Help State, Local Economic Recovery Efforts in Colorado

By Staff reporter
kiowacountyindependent.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Colorado US Senator Michael Bennet announced that state and local governments in Colorado will receive more than $5.7 billion in funding as municipalities work to rebuild and recover from the economic fallout of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The funding, which was established by the American Rescue Plan Act, will be sourced from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

