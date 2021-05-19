Over $5.7 Billion in Funding to Help State, Local Economic Recovery Efforts in Colorado
Last week, Colorado US Senator Michael Bennet announced that state and local governments in Colorado will receive more than $5.7 billion in funding as municipalities work to rebuild and recover from the economic fallout of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The funding, which was established by the American Rescue Plan Act, will be sourced from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.kiowacountyindependent.com