ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

The ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ Lego Sets Are Here

By Meredith Woerner, Danielle Turchiano and Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There is nothing more fulfilling than an ultra-specific Lego set. You’ve seen the Lego Central Perk building set, the “Seinfeld” apartment , complete with hidden superman stickers and a festivus pole, and perhaps most impressive, their colossal 9,000 piece Titanic set . Now, Lego has ventured into the primeval forests of the Pandora universe with two new sets inspired by the “Way of Water.”

Both available to order today, one 528-piece set depicts a Metkayina reef dwelling while a simpler, 259-piece set is built up to create a posable skimwing figure.

Read More : The Absolute Best Gift Ideas for Every Person on Your List

Crazy specificity is power of Lego. Are you deeply into  mythology and Roman history, there’s a Lego set for that. Marvel fan? Take your pick of the countless Lego offerings. Here is our list of our favorite Lego sets to buy right now.

Metkayina Reef Home Lego Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyFB8_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

Lego never disappoints ahead of an anticipated blockbuster. So it makes sense that in celebration of “The Way of Water” comes a new 528-piece set that depicts a Metkayina clan dwelling, nestled into the alien mangrove-like trees of Pandora. Check out more Lego sets inspired by your favorite movies and shows here .

Metkayina Reef Home $79.99 Buy Now

Skimwing Adventure Lego Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5JUq_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re a Lego amateur, you’ll want to go for the smaller 259-piece “Way of Water” set, which builds up to create a posable skimwing figure, complete with Tonowari and Jake Sully minifigures, a Pandoran coral reef setting and a display stand. Check out more Lego sets inspired by your favorite movies and shows here .

Skimwing Adventure Lego Set $34.99 Buy Now

The Razor Crest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGZrq_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

Measuring over 28 inches, the “Mandalorian”-inspired Razor Crest includes huge engines that lift off for easing viewing, a detailed interior, a removable cockpit that allows access to the sleeping quarters. Plus, it has side hatches and a cargo compartment with a weapons cabinet, a mini-figure sized freezing chamber and a detachable escape pod.

BUY NOW: $599.99

The Office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gbuwb_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

Recreate the best scenes from “ The Office ” with this hyper-detailed Lego set that allows you to build out the most memorable scenes from the hit NBC sitcom. Catch Michael Scott with his famous World’s Best Boss mug and Stanley sitting at his desk with a ginormous pretzel in honor of Pretzel Day (IYKYK).

BUY NOW: $120

Home Alone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7o5D_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

“Home Alone” fans will not be disappointed with this ultra-specific set, designed by a fan himself who submitted his idea to the Lego Ideas platform. After putting together the total of 3,995 pieces, the largest structure part of the Lego Ideas concept, you can move through the recognizable mansion to act out some of the best scenes from the film, such as Kevin McCallister’s aftershave fiasco, the infamous fake Christmas party and his unparalleled zip-line adventure.

BUY NOW: $249.99

Ti t anic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCmln_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

You can almost smell the salty sea taking in this magnificent 9,090-piece Titanic set. This working model allows you to raise and lower the anchor and also turn the propellers to spin the engines. This is the largest Lego set ever compiled by the company and if you assemble the whole thing in under 48 hours and you’ll be the (very tired) king of the world. Currently available for pre-order on the Lego site for a whopping $629.99.

Lego Titanic $629

‘Seinfeld’ Apartment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cj4b4_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

Described as featuring the Top 10 “Seinfeld” Easter eggs, this new 1300-plus piece set out Aug. 1 includes everything from a marble rye and a Festivus pole to a “Prognosis Negative” VHS tape. All four funny New Yorkers plus neighbor Newman is accounted for in minifig form, as well. (Unfortunately, though, the Jerry minifig is NOT in a puffy shirt, nor holding a black and white cookie.) The main build is Jerry’s apartment (complete with Superman stickers for the refrigerator and studio lighting to explain the lack of fourth wall), but there is also a much smaller secondary piece to put together for the titular character’s standup segments.

BUY NOW: $79.99

‘Friends’ Apartment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnk69_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

If you’ve gotten bored recreating classic scenes of “ Friends ” set in Central Perk, now you can expand into all of the antics that took place in Joey and Chandler’s apartment, as well as Monica and Rachel’s-turned-Monica and Chandler’s apartment. At almost 2,050 pieces, the double room set features everything from Monica’s secret messy closet to the Barcaloungers. Similar to the Central Perk set that came before it, these apartments are treated like they are being built on a Hollywood soundstage, framed in scaffolding and studio lights for all of your eventual stop motion TikTok video needs. All six titular friends are represented in new minifig form, and this time — oh my God! — Janice is also included.

'Friends' $59.99

Infinity Gauntlet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SU5TG_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

Build the most powerful object in the universe. Marvel just dropped this Lego recreation of the Infinity Gauntlet, complete with Infinity Gems. Recreate the snappening or use your glove to restore justice and peace in the world, it’s entirely up to you. Only 590 pieces even the youngest of Groots should be able to reconstruct this golden glove. Just don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this purchase as it’s already sold out on Amazon.

Infinity Gauntlet $69.99

Venom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgqnV_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

We didn’t know Lego art like this existed, until we saw the red Venom tongue turned into Lego blocks in this comic book inspired Venom head. This bust of the Marvel symbiote character straddles the line of good and evil, much like his movie version from the film starring Tom Hardy as human reporter Eddie Brock by day, flesh craving alien parasite Venom by night. (or whenever Venom is hungry, which is technically the time). The 565 piece is perfect for any homes mantel or bedside table because it is, without a doubt, art.

Venom Head $59.99

Daily Bugle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQBRc_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

Celebrate your love of all things Spider-Man by bringing chaos and madness directly to Peter Parker’s place of employment. This Marvel Lego kit builds the iconic Daily Bugle building, home of New York City’s finest paper. This massive build comes with 25 minifigs including the Green Goblin, Black Cat, Spider-Gwen, Venom and (of course) J. Jonah Jameson. With 3,770 pieces and battle-ready Lego bricks there is no comic book scene you can’t recreate.

Daily Bugle $299

Vintage Mickey and Minnie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KfAW_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

Disney characters aren’t just for kids and nothing proves that better than Lego’s buildable Mickey and Minnie statues. They stand at 15-inches tall and are posable, with Mickey holding a soapbox guitar and Minnie holding a bouquet of flowers. (Additional pieces of the set include an old-fashioned film camera on a tripod and a tiny photo album). Intended for builders ages 18-years-old and up, they are designed to be decorative additions to one’s home or workspace, right down to the classic film cel base they stand on. But, that’s not to say there’s not fun to be had with them as well.

Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse $179.95

Colosseum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fushJ_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

Retailing for almost $550 and coming in at just over 9,000 pieces, the recreation of the historical Colosseum in Rome is arguably one of the most extravagant mass-produced Lego sets on the market at the moment. It is also the literal largest and likely one of the most methodical to put together, as the majority of the pieces are the same color and need to be arranged in an oval pattern that is quite hypnotic. Details such as archways, pathways and olive trees will further lend themselves to the authenticity of the collector’s version of the real-life amphitheater.

Colosseum $549.99

Disney Castle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPZxn_0a4ooyxO00

If you have a weekend to kill (maybe it’s raining, maybe you’re still waiting out your final quarantine before you’re fully vaxxed), the Disney castle set might be even more fun to put together than to play with. Featuring more than 4,000 pieces, including minifigs of everyone’s favorites Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the build is one-part architectural and one-part perfect Disney detail. The back of the castle features individually themed rooms for classic properties from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Aladdin.”

Cinderella's Castle $349.99

Nintendo Entertainment System

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxYUZ_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

Who needs a real game console when you can build one out of Legos! Cobble together your own Nintendo Entertainment System out of the 2,646 piece kit and then start on your own little TV. Captured in time (and on your Lego screen) is the world’s greatest video game from “Super Mario Bros.”

Nintendo Lego Set $229.99

Sesame Street Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVxNr_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Amazon

Lego suggests this set be built by someone over the age of 18, but in reality it is fun for the whole family. The youngest members, who may still watch the show often, will get a kick out of seeing the colorful brownstone and Hooper’s grocery come into their own home in a new way, while the older members get a sense of nostalgia building Bert and Ernie’s apartment and Oscar the Grouch’s trash corner and even putting pigeons on the roof. Fair warning, though: You may find yourself alternating between singing “Rubber Duckie” and counting the various pieces as you dump them out from the bag while working on this. (“One — one Big Bird minifig, ah ha ha!”)

123 Sesame Street $119.99

Hogwarts Castle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mGbg_0a4ooyxO00
Courtesy of Lego

Recreate the magic of “ Harry Potter ” by building your own Hogwarts school. The 6,020 piece set comes with all manner of magical oddities from including 27 microfigures from the books and movies, the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s Hut and much more. Get it before the holidays so it can be your “festive” decor (and then you have a good excuse to let it stay up for months on end!)

Hogwarts Castle $399

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Will ‘Avatar 2’ Hit $2 Billion? Breaking Down the Blockbuster Sequel’s Path to Box Office Glory

After just 22 days in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has raked in $1.5 billion globally, overtaking “Top Gun: Maverick” to stand as the 10th-highest grossing movie in history. It’s a remarkable achievement, especially because opening weekend returns were less stratospheric than Hollywood had anticipated. But James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel was the de facto choice at the movies over the busy holiday season, propelling the sci-fi blockbuster to juggernaut status. The film’s stellar turnout — driven by repeat customers, Imax prices and top-notch audience scores — is necessary, and not only in providing a lifeline to beleaguered theater owners....
Variety

‘M3GAN’ Aims at $27 Million Opening Weekend for Second Place Behind ‘Avatar 2’

“M3GAN” is poised to make a killing in its box office debut this weekend, but it won’t be enough to scare off “Avatar: The Way of Water” from the top spot. Universal’s PG-13 horror is now expected to take a $27 million stab into its opening weekend, which is up from earlier projections. It made $11.7 million on Friday, and it will be the first movie to open above $20 million in the first weekend of January — typically a slow, post-holiday time — since 2018’s “Insidious: The Last Key.” However, “M3GAN” will have to settle for second place, as James Cameron’s...
Variety

‘Avatar 2’ VFX Team on the Evolution of the Tulkun and Simulating Water for Performance Capture

Shortly after the first “Avatar” finished, James Cameron and the VFX team at Weta went into discussions about what could be better for its sequel. The team started with a virtual camera and stage set up at Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment production company in Santa Monica. “That led to things like building a tank and doing performance capture above and below water,” Joe Letteri, visual effects artist and Weta FX director, tells Variety. Like the first film, there were major technological breakthroughs that have made “Avatar: The Way of Water” the leading visual effects Oscar contender. Among these advances was depth compositing...
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Earns $2.75 Million in Previews

Watch out, “Avatar,” the month of “M3GAN” has begun at the box office. The killer doll movie, from Universal and Blumhouse, won’t knock off “Avatar: The Way of Water” from the top of the box office charts, but it’s aiming to turn a robust profit in its opening weekend. It has already made $2.75 million from Thursday previews from 2,950 North American theaters. On Friday, it’s expanding to 3,509 locations. “M3GAN” is looking to carve up $17 million to $20 million in its opening weekend, which would be a killer result since it cost only $12 million to produce. The PG-13 horror...
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
Variety

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Will ‘Easily’ Break Even at Box Office and Turn a Profit: ‘I’m Gonna Have to Do the Sequels’

James Cameron said on this week’s episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” that “Avatar: The Way of Water” will turn the profit it needs to in order get the remainder of his franchise sequels made. The director went viral in November after telling GQ magazine “The Way of Water” was so expensive to make that it would have to “be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” just to “break even.” The sequel has already earned over $1.5 billion worldwide to surpass “Top: Gun Maverick” as the highest-grossing movie of 2022. “It looks like with the momentum that the...
Variety

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Killed by Police SWAT Team in Nashville After Allegedly Holding Family Hostage

UPDATED: A Grammy-winning recording engineer who has worked in the Nashville music scene for 35 years, Mark Capps, was shot and killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson said he was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway, as police responded to an incident in which Capps had allegedly held his wife and adult stepdaughter captive at gunpoint. The death sent shock waves through much of the local music community. Capps was part of a family that is well-known in Nashville circles; he was the son of legendary session player, Grand Ole...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Earl Boen, Actor in ‘The Terminator’ Movies, Dies at 81

Earl Boen, a veteran character and voice actor best known for his role as Dr. Peter Silberman in “The Terminator” movies, died Thursday in Hawaii. He was 81. The actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022, according to a friend of Boen’s and his family. Boen starred in “The Terminator,” “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” as Dr. Silberman, a criminal psychologist who was brought in to interrogate Michael Biehn’s Kyle Reese in the first film. He also appeared in archive footage in 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Born on...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Robin Thede, Nick Offerman and Chris Redd Join Eddie Murphy’s ‘Candy Cane Lane’ (EXCLUSIVE)

An all-star ensemble is quickly taking shape for Eddie Murphy’s “Candy Cane Lane,” with six more players joining the cast. Comedy veterans Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Nick Offerman (“Parks & Recreation,” “The Last of Us”) and Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bust Down”), plus rising talents Genneya Walton (“#BlackAF,” “The Resident”), Madison Thomas (“9-1-1”) and Thaddeus J. Mixson (“Reasonable Doubt,” “Creed III”) have signed onto the holiday movie alongside Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jillian Bell. “Candy Cane Lane” is directed by Reginald Hudlin, who reunites with Murphy and producer Brian Grazer following their 1992 hit rom-com “Boomerang.”...
Variety

Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside of Rolling Stone’s Office After Her Snub From Greatest Singers List

A group of avid Celine Dion fans gathered outside of Rolling Stone’s office to protest her exclusion from the magazine’s viral list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Part of a fan club called The Redheads on Facebook, around 15 dedicated Celine soldiers road over six hours from Montreal to New York City. “Rolling Stone you’ve hit an iceberg,” read one of the several signs carried at the crossroads. Blasting “That’s the Way It Is” from a portable speaker, the group raged at the diva’s omission. Chanting “Justice for Celine,” they lined up outside the offices of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Don Cheadle Only Had Two Hours to Decide If He Wanted to Join Marvel and Sign a Six-Movie Contract: ‘I Was at My Kid’s Birthday Party’

Don Cheadle might not be one of the six original Avengers, but he’s been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 12 years and counting. Cheadle debuted as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine in 2010’s “Iron Man 2,” taking over for Terrence Howard. In a new retrospective interview with GQ magazine, Cheadle said Marvel gave him only two hours to decide if he wanted to join “Iron Man 2” and sign a six-movie contract with the studio. “I was at my kid’s laser tag birthday party,” Cheadle said. “They called me and said, ‘This is what’s happening and we’re giving...
Variety

Jen Shah of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison

Jen Shah — a star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” — has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison for her role in a years-long telemarketing scam. NBC News first reported the sentencing. On July 11, Shah pleaded guilty to the fraud charges against her, and agreed to make restitution of more than $9 million to her victims. She also agreed to forfeit $6.5 million to the government. The federal court case against Shah has taken place in the Southern District of New York in front of Judge Sidney Stein since she was arrested on March...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: ‘I’m More Similar to Will Than I Thought’

Noah Schnapp, who plays the closeted gay teenager Will Byers on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” has come out as gay. In a video posted to his TikTok account on Thursday, the 18-year-old actor wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'” — over Schnapp lip-syncing to an audio clip from a different TikTok of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.” In the caption to his TikTok video,...
Variety

Did Bryan Singer Ruin ‘X-Men’ Legacy? Hugh Jackman Says It’s ‘Complicated’: Some Set Behavior ‘Wouldn’t Happen Now’

Hugh Jackman was directed by Bryan Singer in three “X-Men” movies (four, if you count the actor’s brief cameo in “X-Men: Apocalypse”). In the years since the two collaborated together, Singer has been accused of sexual misconduct by several men. Has Singer’s alleged behavior tainted Jackman’s view of the franchise that made him a star? “You know, that’s a really, really complicated question,” Jackman told The Guardian in a new interview. “There’s a lot of things at stake there,” Jackman said. “‘X-Men’ was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there’s a lot to be...
Variety

Who Is Lydia Tár? Cate Blanchett and Todd Field Lift the Curtain on Their Oscar-Season Masterpiece

Cate Blanchett is not an actor who skims a screenplay when she’s considering it. “I read scripts very, very slowly,” she says, “but this one I read incredibly quickly. I knew from the get-go that it was about really big things — metaphysical, existential things that I was interested in — so I read it very quickly and said yes immediately.” She turns to Todd Field, the writer-director of the film in question, “Tár,” and says, “And you crashed your car.” On this chilly Sunday afternoon in mid-November, Blanchett has made the long trip to Los Angeles from Australia, where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘A Star Without a Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story’ Review: Remembering an Early Black Oscar Nominee

Kirk E. Kelleykahn’s heartfelt documentary “A Star Without a Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story” builds the case for Moore — the director’s grandmother and an Oscar nominee, whose work spans eight decades — to be recognized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Made over the course of 19 years, the labor of love includes the insights and testimonials of actors such as Sidney Poitier and Louise Fletcher, who died before the film was completed. Despite a structure that briefly wanders in the movie’s later stages, the doc makes a very strong argument for Moore’s contributions.  Nowadays, films like “Hidden Figures” and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

‘BMF’ Cast and Crew Tease Dramatic Season 2: ‘A Lot of Secrets Will Be Revealed’

After more than a year, the Flenory family is back on TV and the cast behind Starz’s “BMF” tease there’s much more in store for fans to find. The theme for the coming season is “elevate,” executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson told an audience at the Season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Thursday night. That elevation seems to have taken shape on and off the screen, as even Jackson seems to have changed his previous tune about Starz. After announcing his departure from the premium cabler last September and signing a new deal with Lusid...
Variety

Multiple People Injured by Gunfire Near French Montana Video Shoot

At least 10 people were injured in by gunfire outside a Florida restaurant where rapper French Montana was shooting a music video, according to statements from the restaurant and Miami Dade Fire Rescue cited by CNN and other news outlets. Details of the incident were unclear at the time of this article’s publication; there were no fatalities reported. Police told Miami’s NBC 6 that an altercation started in a different location and continued at the restaurant, where the shooting took place. Rapper Ced Mogul told the channel he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone had been...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rule U.K. Home Entertainment Formats, Streaming Subscriptions Grow

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” was the biggest selling home entertainment title in the U.K. in 2022, according to figures released by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) and the Official Charts Company (OCC). The sequel to 1986 hit “Top Gun” achieved over 1.2 million sales across DVD, Blu-ray, and digital EST (electronic sell-through). The original “Top Gun” was the most rented title with nearly half a million digital transactions. Swinging into second place on the sales charts was “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with over 900,000 sales across DVD, Blu-ray, and EST, plus a rental performance of over 450,000 on VOD. U.K....
Variety

Brendan Hanson-Kelly, Television Executive, Dies at 54

Brendan Hanson-Kelly, a longtime television executive who worked for New Line Cinema, Relativity Media and others, died Dec. 18 of appendix cancer in New York City. He was 54. Hanson-Kelly’s 30-plus year career in the entertainment Industry spanned executive positions across multiple companies. He began at New Line Cinema in 1994, eventually rising to the position of executive vicepresident of business affairs, where he created a rights management system that was implemented at each subsequent studio he worked at. He moved on to Relativity Media in 2010, serving as senior vice president, television business administration and was most recently with STX, joining...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy