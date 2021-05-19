Procession Route Set for Det. Benedetti’s Funeral

Live stream video available online for those who cannot attend in person

SAN LUIS OBISPO —Thousands of mourners are expected to gather at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center and along the first-responder procession route in the morning on Thursday, May 20 in memory of slain San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti.

The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately two hours. Following will be a motorcade of first responders who will leave the Performing Arts Center immediately after the service.

Those who cannot attend in person may view live-streamed videos of both online:

Funeral service video: https://livestream.com/accounts/8522144/events/9677069

Processional video: https://livestream.com/accounts/8522144/events/9676633

Those attending the service are recommended to arrive early and carpool if possible as parking is limited. The Performing Arts Center parking garage lower levels will be used with overflow parking available at Lot G2 at the corner of Slack Street and Longview Lane. Parking garage access will be routed from Slack Street to Pacheco Way.

The procession will depart from the Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue to Monterey Street, then will turn left on Monterey to Highway 101 North. The procession will remain on Highway 101 North to the Paso Robles Cemetery.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes during the procession. The public is invited to view the procession from legal and safe locations or online. First responders from neighboring agencies will help patrol the City while Det. Benedetti’s colleagues attend the memorial services.

Through Friday, May 21, City officials encourage community members to show their support for Det. Benedetti’s family, co-workers, and the many others affected by last Monday’s tragic events by visiting outdoor memorial sites established at San Luis Obispo Police Department at 1042 Walnut Street, Fire Station #1 at 2160 Santa Barbara Ave, and on the lawn of City Hall at 990 Palm St. Community members are encouraged to visit the sites and plant an American flag in the grass in remembrance or simply observe a moment of silence. Cards and other messages left at the memorial sites will be delivered to Det. Benedetti’s family.

Outdoor memorial site established at San Luis Obispo Police Department at 1042 Walnut Street. Photo by Michael Michaud

Earlier this week, the San Luis Obispo Police Department Police Officer Association and the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team set up a GoFundMe page for the sole purpose of providing financial assistance to the Benedetti family going forward in their time of need. As of Wednesday morning, it had already raised more than $560,000.

Benedetti, a 12-year veteran of law enforcement, was shot and killed while serving a search warrant at a residence in San Luis Obispo on Monday, May 10. He was 37 and left behind a wife and two young daughters.

A GoFundMe page has also been created for Det. Steve Orozco who was injured in last week’s tragic shooting.