newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Northern Berkshire Residents Prepared For The Worst As Historic Fire Neared

wamc.org
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe historically large East Mountain Fire is approaching full containment in Northern Berkshire County, but it meant a tense weekend for locals on the fringes of the fire. It’s taken days of hard work, dozens of agencies, scores of firefighters and almost a thousand acres of burned land for the East Mountain Fire to approach containment. While no structures have been impacted by the flames, area residents like Stephen Murray were faced with daunting choices as the fire expanded from Williamstown east over the weekend.

www.wamc.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#Mountain Fire#Christmas#House Fires#Massachusetts Avenue#Northern Berkshire Ems#Wamc#Covid#Pine Cobble Mountain#Northern Berkshire County#Burned Land#Firefighters#Flames#Trees#Temporary Homes#Paramedic#East West#Containment#Grass#Williamstown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Hiking
Related
Massachusetts Governmentwamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Red Feather Lakes, COReporterHerald.com

Foresters preparing for prescribed fire near Red Feather Lakes

Firefighters on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest are monitoring for the right conditions to begin prescribed fire operations on the Magic Feather Prescribed Burn this spring. The burn area is located east and southeast of Red Feather Lakes, where foresters hope to do controlled burns...
GovernmentRomesentinel.com

Workers alert residents to fire in Utica

UTICA — The American Red Cross is assisting seven people after two separate fires in the City of Utica on Thursday. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, fire officials said Controlled Waste Systems Inc. workers Adam Sheldon, Beau Haden and Daniel Cruz discovered a fire at 1908 Storrs Ave. on the city’s south side. Officials said the trio called 9-1-1 and woke up the residents by pounding on the doors. The three adult occupants were able to escape the home without injury.
Massachusetts GovernmentPosted by
WUPE

20+ Services Berkshire Residents Want Available on a 24 Hour Basis

There's no doubt that Berkshire County has much to offer but what about 24 hour services? There's a section of the local community that could benefit from certain services and businesses being available 24 hours. Maybe you have a whacky work schedule or you run into some type of emergency involving your pet. What if you run out of your medications? 24 hour access would most likely solve these issues. Don't get me wrong, this is something that many towns, or counties could enact in their community, not just the Berkshires.
BusinessTribTown.com

Fire destroys barn at historic New Hampshire farm

STRATHAM, N.H. — A fire destroyed a barn at a New Hampshire farm that’s been the backdrop for political events for Republican presidents and candidates through the years. The fire burned down the largest barn at the Scamman Farm in Stratham. The fire broke out a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Fire crews from numerous towns responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Stratham Fire Department said.
Escondido, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Garage fire near Escondido displaces six residents

A garage fire near Escondido displaced six adults and two pets Monday, fire officials said. The two-alarm fire started about 10:15 a.m. in the garage of a two-story house on Lost Oak Lane, off Centre City Parkway in an unincorporated area just outside of the city limits. The fire spread...
Vermont GovernmentTimes-Argus

Officials working quickly to sell historic fire station

PLAINFIELD — Officials are moving quickly to get the historic, run-down fire station sold and restored because the fire chief says the building won’t last another winter. The former fire station sits on Route 2 and was built in 1914. It had been used as a place to store historical items for the Plainfield Historical Society for the past few decades. But the building has fallen into disrepair with a leaking roof and a knee wall pushing out toward the Winooski River.
Pennsylvania Governmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Officials in Hazleton prepare for fire fleet upgrade

May 6—A modernized fleet of fire apparatus will hit the streets in Hazleton early next year. With Fire Chief Donald Leshko expecting delivery of a new ladder truck and two new pumper trucks by next January or February, council authorized administrators to either sell or dispose of three vehicles that will be replaced.
Weed, CAMount Shasta Herald

Ranch Fire near Weed: what residents need to know

An evacuation warning in the Hammond Ranch area near Weed was lifted at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening after firefighters were able to get a hose line around the perimeter of a one acre blaze. The Ranch Fire was burning in timber and "duff," or pine needles on the ground,...
California Governmentactionnewsnow.com

Small fires are being reported across Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Action News Now is receiving multiple reports concerning small fires in the Northern California region. The photo on this article shows a map from #FireMappers - Wildfire Early Notification Map that was captured at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The map shows several new...
Texas GovernmentNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Firefighters Rescue Two People, Dog From Flooded Creek in Dallas

Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department rescued two people and a dog after they were stranded in floodwaters on Sunday night. According to officials, firefighters and police officers responded to North Walton Walker Boulevard at the U-turn, just south of Northwest Highway, at around 12:20 a.m. There is a...
Louisiana GovernmentKSLA

Fire displaces residents at Lakeville Townhomes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire at a South Highland townhome community has left six people displaced. The Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 to Lakeville Townhomes in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive. As crews arrived on the scene just minutes...
Idaho GovernmentPost Register

NIFC campus prepares for fire season

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fire season is here and four large fires are burning more than 15,000 acres in three states. CBS 2 takes you behind the scenes at the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise. It's where critical decisions are made about crews and resources across the country.
Washington Crime & Safetyauburn-reporter.com

House fire displaces four residents | Fire blotter

Between May 3 and May 9, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 267 calls for service, among them the following:. Wall fire: 2:47 p.m. (Pacific). Firefighters responding to an exterior fire on a balcony discovered that residents had already extinguished the fire with a garden hose, so they confirmed the fire had not extended further into the apartment building. VRFA fire investigators are on the job.