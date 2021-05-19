Northern Berkshire Residents Prepared For The Worst As Historic Fire Neared
The historically large East Mountain Fire is approaching full containment in Northern Berkshire County, but it meant a tense weekend for locals on the fringes of the fire. It’s taken days of hard work, dozens of agencies, scores of firefighters and almost a thousand acres of burned land for the East Mountain Fire to approach containment. While no structures have been impacted by the flames, area residents like Stephen Murray were faced with daunting choices as the fire expanded from Williamstown east over the weekend.www.wamc.org