As the Clippers get healthier, Ty Lue has some decisions to make about what he wants his rotations to look like going forward. The theoretical desired starting lineup of Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Serge Ibaka has only played five minutes together this season, the last minute coming on March 11. If the Clippers go with that starting group with Ivica Zubac at center instead, that unit has played just 25 minutes together, though at least they have institutional continuity since that was the starting five in last year’s playoffs.