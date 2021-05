Boston dropped their Friday night road game in Chicago in grotesque fashion, 121-99. It didn’t begin looking like a rout. The teams traded leads through a mostly evenly matched Q1. Kemba Walker (33-4-3-1-1!) and Evan Fournier (17-6-3-1-1) led a respectable offensive charge, but the Bulls’ more well-rounded attack gave them a 30-28 advantage after 12 minutes. In the second quarter, things got dicier for the Celtics’ second unit, with Jabari Parker not infrequently creating difficulties for his own team. But it certainly wasn’t him alone: Defense went full leak-like-a-sieve and the offense went ice cold as well, with Zach LaVine, Nicola Vucevic and the rest of the Bulls taking advantage to build a 60-46 halftime lead.