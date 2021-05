Nicki Minaj shouted out Tessica Brown—widely known as Gorilla Glue Girl—on her new song “Fractions” and Brown seems to be pleased. TMZ writes she told the outlet she “thought the line was cute.” On the new Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape cut, Minaj raps, “Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue.” Brown said that while she doesn’t usually like people to refer to her as Gorilla Glue Girl, Minaj is an exception. She also revealed that Minaj didn’t reach out to Brown prior to the song’s arrival, but she hopes to meet the rapper someday. While there’s no direct quote from Brown, she did post TMZ’s article to her Instagram and tagged Minaj.