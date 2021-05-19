6 Ways to Practice Spiritual Warfare God’s Way

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAs Christians, we are constantly enduring spiritual battles. It is difficult to find peace when we’re in a severe warzone. We face spiritual battles in our personal lives. We also deal with spiritual warfare in our minds. First Corinthians 10:3-5 says, “They all ate the same spiritual food and drank the same spiritual drink; for they drank from the spiritual rock that accompanied them, and that rock was Christ. Nevertheless, God was not pleased with most of them; their bodies were scattered in the wilderness.” There are a few satanic strongholds that can hold us captive that we need to pay attention to. One of the greatest ways to prepare for warfare is with prayer and scripture. Here are six ways to practice spiritual warfare God’s way.

Christ Jesus
Religionballingernews.com

Max’s Page 5/6/2021 “MOCKED

“He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows, and familiar with suffering….”. This is what Isaiah wrote over seven centuries before Jesus was born. God revealed the kind of cruelty His son would endure at the hands of sinful men. The Cross Jesus bore now serves as the symbol of suffering and shame. Jesus hung upon the Roman cross, died as a criminal, being spat upon and mocked by those who rejected Him and His claim to be the Messiah sent from the Father.
ReligionIdaho State Journal

Latter-day to Lutheran: Cache native publishes memoir on faith journey

Katie Langston, a Cache Valley native, has written about her somewhat unorthodox faith journey, from being raised as a Latter-day Saint to becoming a Lutheran minister. “Sealed: An Unexpected Journey into the Heart of Grace” will be published by Thornbush Press on April 6. The book details Langston’s experience with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as her journey to mainstream Christianity.
Religionalabamagazette.com

"Living with Purpose"

Living with purpose is the best way to plug into God's greatest plan for your life. And, once you know your purpose, there is so much more meaning to life. It may sound simplistic, but I believe it to be true. "For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus...
ReligionGainesville.com

'Jesus will work it out'

Don’t despair because Jesus will work out whatever is going on in your life. Elder Anthony Payne preached that popular and familiar word Sunday morning to parishioners tuned into the service hosted by Compassionate Outreach Ministries via Facebook. Payne interspersed singing into his sermon as he sang parts of "The...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Why Kids and Youth Ministries Drift from Jesus

Three ways ministries can subtly drift from the gospel. Several years ago, I wrote a book with my good friends Matt Chandler and Josh Patterson about Jesus being the center of a local church. We called the book Creature of the Word, the title coming from an old Martin Luther quote where he taught that that when the gospel is rightly declared and applied to God’s people, the church becomes “a creature of the Word.”
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Our Extraordinary Intimacy

Thank You for Your mercy and grace. Thank You for giving us life abundantly. We pray we would be quick to recognize the gifts in our lives and be grateful for them. We pray we would share our thankfulness with You and with each other every day. We pray You would help us to be transparent with one another, whether we are doing well or struggling. Please help us to be brave in sharing exactly where we are and what areas we need to be encouraged. We pray we would continue to experience extraordinary intimacy with each other. We pray we would know each other well. We pray we would not hold back from sharing our hearts with one another. We also pray we would be quick to initiate intimacy and romance. Please help us to consider one another and find ways to fulfill and satisfy each other. We pray our intimate experiences cultivate more love and trust in our marriage in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religiondicksonpost.com

Living Godly in an ungodly world

“Yes, and those who decide to please Christ Jesus by living godly lives will suffer at the hands of those who hate him.” (2 Timothy 3:12) The greatest challenge for the believer is living a godly life in an ungodly world. Daily we find ourselves struggling against bad attitudes and foul language. One is often tempted to speak up and ask, “May I buy you a dictionary or thesaurus to enhance your vocabulary?”
Religionkentuckytoday.com

Songwriters, authors highlight women in the Bible through ‘Faithful’ project

NASHVILLE (BP) – Putting words to God’s character traits is something all Christian creatives try to do. Books, poetry, songs, sermons – every expression provides a new way to explore and relish in the reality of the Creator. The Faithful Project. is a multi-platform collaboration between authors and songwriters that...
Farmerville, LAfgazette.com

CHURCH NEWS

Regular services are prayer on Mondays at 6 p.m., Bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and morning worship is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. 318-368-2634. Weekly service times are: Sunday – Sunday school, 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Wednesday – 6:30 p.m.
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Wes Higgins: God has opened the door of conversation with Him

Prayer in its basic form is nothing more than conversation with God our Father. As Christians we have been called to a special relationship with our God and creator. It is a family relationship. “I will be a Father to you, and you shall be My sons and daughters, Says the LORD Almighty” (2 Corinthians 6:18, NKJV). Jesus gives us a picture of God as a loving, caring Father who wants the best for us, Matthew 5:45. Who knows our every need, Matthew 6:8. Who knows and cares about our needs of food and clothing, Matthew 6:25-34. Jesus tells us it is to our Father in Heaven that we are to address our needs, Matthew 6:9.
Religionearlycountynews.com

Weekly Devotional

What is God’s Truth??? Will it help me in my everyday life, does it really matter??? What’s your answer??. God’s Truth is important because our enemy always attempts to deceive us and blind us to the real Truth. In John 8:30-36, Jesus is teaching a large crowd and the scripture says in V30, that many believed Him (not all). Then Jesus turned to those that believed (V31) and started teaching with a very important word—“IF”(V31)
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

LAWSON: Recognizing our spiritual existence

The kingdom of God is right here, right now, and within each of us. Jesus said (Luke 17:21) “behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” The real, spiritual man is “hid with Christ in God” (Colossians 3:3), even as Paul taught (Acts 17:28) that “in him we live, and move, and have our being.” Regardless of what our senses tell us, we are really spiritual beings. But we can never realize spiritual existence until we lift thought above mortality. Each of us has the ability to do that, because as Paul assures us (Romans 8:38-39) “neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Relationship AdviceHanford Sentinel

Christ and Common Sense: How to maintain a marriage God's way

The tagline of the marriage conference our church recently hosted was this, “Change Your Marriage Forever!” To some it might have seemed like an unrealistic promise, but to those who attended the conference it was shown to be a likely outcome because the principles taught were grounded in God’s word. If put into practice, these principles have the power to create beautiful changes in a marriage.
Religionwomansday.com

5 Awesome Devotional Prayer Books for Women

Whether you're looking for some extra support for the challenges in your life or you're just ready to grow your faith, devotional books are a wonderful way to strengthen your relationship with God. Turn to any of these 15 options for reflection and wisdom.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

D.C. Collier: Only Sinners Need Apply

— Romans 11:33-36 Go to the course catalog of any college and somewhere you will find a course in “Comparative Religions.” Dig a little deeper and you will see an array of the “usual suspects” among numerous religions (including Christianity) and how they compare. But is it even fair to...
Societytroubonline.com

Insights with Emily: Loving Yourself

“Dear Jesus, please give me the words. I have no idea what to write, and I have to write something.” This was my prayer going into writing this final Troubadour article for the semester. I knew I wanted to write about loving oneself, but I felt grossly under-qualified to do...
ReligionSidney Herald

Taking our eyes off the ball

My dad took my brother and I to the side yard to teach us how to play baseball. Whether we were learning our way around the baseball mit or the bat, the advice was the same. “Son, just keep your eye on the ball and everything will come out alright.”