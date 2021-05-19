6 Ways to Practice Spiritual Warfare God’s Way
As Christians, we are constantly enduring spiritual battles. It is difficult to find peace when we’re in a severe warzone. We face spiritual battles in our personal lives. We also deal with spiritual warfare in our minds. First Corinthians 10:3-5 says, “They all ate the same spiritual food and drank the same spiritual drink; for they drank from the spiritual rock that accompanied them, and that rock was Christ. Nevertheless, God was not pleased with most of them; their bodies were scattered in the wilderness.” There are a few satanic strongholds that can hold us captive that we need to pay attention to. One of the greatest ways to prepare for warfare is with prayer and scripture. Here are six ways to practice spiritual warfare God’s way.www.beliefnet.com