Cisco stock drops as higher costs amid chip shortage ding earnings outlook

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
 4 hours ago
Cisco Systems Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday as the company's earnings outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations because of higher costs from suppliers amid a global semiconductor shortage.

