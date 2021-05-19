Chesapeake’s planning director retiring after 30 years with city

Chesapeake’s longtime planning director will retire at the end of the month.

Jaleh Shea began her career in Chesapeake in 1991, when she was hired as a planner under former mayor Bill Ward and the city had a population of 151,976.

As Shea moved up the ranks to planning administrator, programs manager of the now-defunct Bureau of Community Programs, and in, 2012, as planning director, the city also has grown, recently surpassing the population of Norfolk and becoming the second-most populous city in Virginia with a population of roughly 244,000.

Shea had her last formal council meeting Tuesday night, at which Mayor Rick West presented her with a 30-year service award and congratulated her for steering “some of the most important economic development victories of the city’s history.”

Shea said her retirement was in the works for years, but she stayed to help with a transition when Christopher Price was hired as city manager in 2019.

“I told (Mayor West) at that time that one of the best decisions I ever made in my entire life was to come and work here in the city of Chesapeake,” Shea said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “I meant that.”

Shea began her planning career in Virginia Beach but said she grew frustrated because there weren’t any opportunities to grow. She already was living in Chesapeake and so applied as an entry level planner. The job was a pay cut. She went anyway.

“It’s a place full of opportunity,” Shea said she remembers thinking. “I was right.”

In her time, Shea has worked across six different city managers and four mayors.

Shea calls working on the Forward Chesapeake 2026 comprehensive plan several years ago — a “cornerstone” of her career, a three-year project that was the first major overhaul to the plan in 20 years. It involved hundreds of people, from citizens to city staff, and established a 50-year vision that the city follows today.

She also points to setting the stage on plans to help revitalize the city’s historic South Norfolk district.

“There’s tremendous opportunity that’s still there,” Shea said in an interview, pointing to how ForKids Inc., one of the state’s largest service providers for homeless families, is opening a new facility there. “It’s kind of working the problem from multiple different ways and getting everybody working together. That’s how you make stuff happen.”

Planning alongside the city’s growth has been a challenge, especially in a city that’s a “community of communities,” from its urban core in South Norfolk to suburban centers around Greenbrier to open, rural land stretching to the North Carolina border.

“The challenge has been to be as proactive as you can and not neglect any of those areas,” Shea said. Each section of the city from Indian River to Deep Creek has people passionate about making it a better place to live as well as helps to attract new residents.

The city will need to work through challenges of preserving its farming economy with by-right development that happens on zoned agriculture land, Shea said.

Shea said she’s leaving the city in a good place, and sees more opportunity for growth and development. Deputy planning director Jimmy McNamara will be named as acting planning director upon her retirement until the city finds a replacement.

“I think things are only going to get better,” Shea said.

