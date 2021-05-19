newsbreak-logo
Public Health

UK plans to roll out COVID vaccines to all over-18s in June -The Telegraph

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 hours ago
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Britain's coronavirus vaccine rollout could reach those in their early-20s in the first weeks of next month, with hopes that all those over age 18 could be offered jabs in June, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The programme will move to those aged 30 and over next week in the UK, while extra supplies are being sent to areas worst hit by the Indian variant, the report added.

Reuters

Reuters

