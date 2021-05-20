newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Actor Masterson’s ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape

By ANDREW DALTON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddsZd_0a4o4MO100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified Wednesday that she was five years into a relationship with actor Danny Masterson when she awoke to find he was raping her as she slept and took drastic measures to get him to stop.

“I tried pushing him off me and saying no I dont want to have sex with you,” the woman, identified in court only as Christina B., said. “He wouldn’t stop. So I did something that I knew would make him angry and likely to get off me. I pulled his hair. He has these rules, ‘no touch hair rule,’ ‘no touch face rule.’ He had this thing about his hair, so I knew if I pulled it really, really hard, he would get off me. But what he did was he hit me.”

Masterson’s lawyer Thomas Mesereau denied the incident described in court Wednesday was rape.

Christina B. was the second of three accusers of the 45-year-old “That ’70s Show” actor to testify in Los Angeles Superior Court at a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to order Masterson to stand trial on three counts of rape. Masterson has pleaded not guilty, and Mesereau has said he would prove his innocence.

The November incident Christine B. described came in November 2001, in the house she and Masterson would share throughout their six-year relationship. Under questioning from Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, she said he hit her across the face with a loosely held fist then finally stopped, spat on her and called her “white trash.”

Christine B. chose to be identified by her real first name in court and has spoken publicly about the assault before. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.

During cross-examination, Mesereau said that she was telling a different story than she had in her interviews with police and prosecutors.

“You never said he was having sex with you, did you, you said he was trying to, correct?” Mesereau asked.

The defense then played a tape of an interview with a police detective with Christine B. saying “correct” when the detective asked if Masterson was trying to have sex with her, then played recording of an interview with Mueller where she said Masterson was “putting himself inside me.”

In court, she responded that she had been using different language to describe the same thing.

Christine B. said in another incident a month later that is not cited in the charges that she blacked out, woke in pain and learned from Masterson he had raped her while she was unconscious. That prompted her to go to ethics officials at the Church of Scientology, which she had joined in 1996 at the urging of Masterson, a prominent member.

She said the officials convinced her she was not raped, and she did not go to police to report Masterson until 15 years had passed.

In court documents in a civil lawsuit filed by Masterson’s accusers, the Church of Scientology denied all of the women’s allegations.

When Christine B. went to police in 2016, she did it to report the second incident, not the one Masterson was eventually charged with.

Mesereau cited this as evidence that she did not believe she had been raped the first time. He repeatedly challenged Christine B. on the issue, asking why she hadn’t considered it rape initially.

She broke into tears as she explained that the relationship had brought her to expect such things.

“Because it was normal!” she shouted.

The church has loomed large in the case in which the defendant and his three accusers were all devoted members at the time of the allegations from 2001 until 2003.

The two women who have testified at the hearing both spoke to church officials long before they went to police.

Mesereau said Tuesday before the hearing began that the prosecution is marked by “religious bias in the most blatant form” from the case’s prosecutors and lead detective.

And earlier Wednesday, he continued his cross-examination of the first witness, identified in court as Jen B., by trying to tie her to prominent voices who have spoken out against Scientology, including actor Leah Remini.

Jen B. acknowledged filming an interview with Remini for her show “Scientology and the Aftermath” in 2017, saying she did so because she worried that no charges would be brought against Masterson and she felt it might be her only chance to be heard.

She said no when Mesereau twice asked her whether she had been paid for the interview.

Mesereau also asked Christine B. whether she had gone to police at the urging of Remini, which she denied.

Testimony continues Thursday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Christina B.’s testimony was Wednesday, not Friday.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

458K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Danny Masterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Abuse#White Hair#Long Hair#The Church Of Scientology#Ap Entertainment#Twitter#Actor Danny Masterson#Detective#Actor Leah Remini#Face#Police#Cross Examination#White Trash#Testimony#Recording
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CACourthouse News Service

Robert Durst a No-Show for Murder Trial After 15-Month Delay

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Jurors in the murder trial against New York real estate scion Robert Durst returned to a Los Angeles County courtroom Monday, more than a year after the Covid-19 pandemic upended the case. Durst, however, was a no-show. Police arrested Durst in 2015 for the 2000 murder...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Judge Denies Request to Indefinitely Postpone Robert Durst’s Trial

A Los Angeles judge Monday denied an emergency motion filed by Robert Durst’s attorneys asking for his murder trial to be postponed indefinitely. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham ruled only on the continuance — saying he would not hear testimony Monday from Durst’s doctor about the 78-year-old real estate scion’s “life-threatening health issues” or rule on whether the defendant should be released on a “high bail amount” due to the lack of the required 10 days notice by the defense team.
Los Angeles County, CAfox5ny.com

Trial of Robert Durst resumes

The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed on Monday after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durst didn't appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court for the day's proceedings.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Ariana Grande Is Married! Here Are All of the Deets About Her Husband, Dalton Gomez

In December of 2020, Ariana Grande surprised fans by announcing that she had gotten engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she had been dating for about a year. Fast forward to May of 2021, and TMZ reports that Ariana and Dalton have officially tied the knot! Ariana has been pretty private about her relationship with Dalton, so fans are super excited to get the scoop on her husband. Let's take a closer look, shall we?
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Arguments Heard on Motion to Force Model’s Suit Before Arbitrator

A judge heard arguments Monday on Guess Inc.’s motion to force arbitration of a model’s lawsuit alleging company founder Paul Marciano sexually harassed her in the workplace, but he did not immediately rule. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven J. Kleifield said the hearing involving Guess’ motion to compel arbitration...