A younger, more diverse generation is transforming American life and it’s not the first time. The 1960’s, a decade of protest movements, changed society in profound ways. Soon after, the generational conflicts caused by the transition played out on both big and small screens. In the 1970’s, Americans tuned in to Archie Bunker’s weekly tirades against the changing world on “All in the Family.” They made “MASH,” a dramatic comedy about the Korean War, into one of the biggest TV hits. They also welcomed the debut of “Sanford and Son” and “The Jeffersons.” Journalist and CNN analyst Ron Brownstein covers it all in his book, “Rock Me on the Water: 1974 - The Year Los Angeles Transformed Movies, Music, Television, and Politics.”