Texas Government

Flooding in Southeast Texas Impacts Homes, Businesses, Gator Sanctuary

By KJAC-TV
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rainfall in southeast Texas caused damage and major flooding, including at alligator sanctuary. While the rain eventually let up across most of the region, damage had already been done to several homes and businesses, including Gator Country. Owner Gary Saurage said Gator Country was completely flooded and his homes...

www.nbcdfw.com
