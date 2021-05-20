Top Restaurants to Eat in Napa

The beautiful Napa Valley area is a well-known tourist destination and for good reason. Known for its amazing, world class wines, I highly recommend that everyone make a visit to the area to take in its beauty. Though the wineries are the main draw of the area for most folks, they also boast plenty of amazing restaurants that are worth the trip. If you are planning a trip to visit Napa’s wine country, all that sipping is sure to help you build up an appetite. When that happens, I have narrowed down a few of my favorites spots. Keep reading to learn more about the top restaurants of Napa.

Morimoto Napa

Denielle B on Yelp

This stunning establishment is located right on the bank of the Napa River. The restaurant décor is as amazing as the views. Their menu includes plenty of Japanese favorites. I like to start out with their wagyu beef carpaccio. Their sushi options include both sashimi and maki rolls. Besides Seattle having the freshest fish, this restaurant is a close second because every bite into their sashimi and you can taste the ocean. My personal favorite is their spicy yellowtail roll which features green onion and their spicy sauce. Don’t forget to treat yourself to one of their sake or Japanese whiskey options. For dessert, you will want to make sure that you have saved room for their lime white chocolate ganache with coconut foam and tapioca pearls.

What I recommend: The sashimi is amazing here

Location: 610 Main St Napa, CA 94559

Gott's Roadside

Alvin C on Yelp

Serving California since 1999, Gott's Roadside proudly sources all of their ingredients locally. Although there are a bunch of Gott's location in California, this was the first time I tried Gott's and it was life changing. They offer a variety of unique burgers that are worth the trip. My favorite is their kimchi burger with a fried egg on top. It sounds kind of weird but it works well and I loved the combination of flavors in my mouth. In addition to burgers, they feature all of the roadside favorites such as fries, sandwiches, and hot dogs. To keep cool on a warm day, I suggest giving their frozen wine known as frozé a try. No trip here would be complete without treating yourself to one of their shakes. You can’t go wrong with their rich peanut butter and chocolate shake.

What I recommend: Try the kimchi burger with the fried egg on top

Location: 644 1st St The Oxbow Public Market Napa, CA 94559

Grace's Table

Grace's Table on Yelp

Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Grace's Table features a global cuisine that aims to please. They serve an amazing prosciutto bruschetta that makes a great appetizer. As a main dish, I enjoy their Mendocino black cod which is served with a tomato and calamata tapenade. For dessert, you will have to make sure not only to save room for one of their sweet offerings but also for a glass of dessert wine as well. I suggest their trio of sorbet so that you don’t have to choose just one. If you are new to wine pairing, ask the chef to help you pair your dessert with one of their amazing local wines.

What I recommend: I really loved the salad here but the black cod was also amazing

Location: 1400 2nd St Napa, CA 94559

There are plenty of reason to visit Napa Valley, and most people would say those reasons are the wine and the scenery. Their amazing restaurant scene is officially another reason I recommend a trip to this part of the world. Whether you stop at a roadside stand or sit down at a fine dining facility overlooking the river, you are sure to enjoy a dining experience to remember.