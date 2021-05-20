State Sen. Butch Miller files paperwork to run for higher office

Georgia State Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, speaks on the legislative session's first day on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. - photo by Associated Press

State Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, said Wednesday, May 19, he has filed paperwork laying the groundwork for a run for lieutenant governor.

He said he has filed a declaration of intent with the state and that he plans to make a formal announcement later.

Miller didn’t have further comment.

He brought up the potential bid during a recent virtual forum hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce where he was the keynote speaker.

“Until (Lt. Gov.) Geoff Duncan makes a decision, I don’t have a decision to make,” Miller said.

“I’d love to have that opportunity, but that door may not open. But if it opens, I’d love to run through it like Herschel Walker. But that door is not open right now.”

That door came open Monday, May 17, when Duncan announced he wouldn’t seek re-election in 2022.

Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose former President Trump’s claims of election fraud, angering many in his own party.

Duncan said Monday that he will focus on building an advocacy organization called GOP 2.0 that “will focus on healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed.”

“GOP 2.0 will work hard every day reminding Americans the value of conservative policies through genuine empathy and a respectful tone,” Duncan said.

The Associated Press contributed.