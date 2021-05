Executive producer Mike Richards told The Wall Street Journal's The Journal podcast he would prefer the next Jeopardy! host to do the job full-time and not as a side gig. “I would prefer it is someone who is dedicated to the show, completely,” said Richards, while acknowledging the decision will be up to a larger group. Richards' comments would seemingly rule out Aaron Rodgers, who has said he could juggle hosting Jeopardy! and playing QB in the NFL. It would also possibly rule out many of the other guest-hosts, who already have full-time jobs. ALSO: Aaron Rodgers wore a "Turd Ferguson" name tag at the Kentucky Derby.