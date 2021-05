Thank you to the whole community for helping me to tell the heartwarming stories of the people of this community. For the last nine months, I have had the very fortunate opportunity to cover the human interest stories and local news of Fairfax County. In my time as a writer for the Fairfax Times, I’ve covered the stories that matter to our community: the schools, the government, and the nonprofits that make Fairfax run. But for me, they weren’t just stories: they were a way of making connections with people and telling stories that make a difference, and that has always been my goal as a journalist.