Best Amazon Fire HD 10 & HD 10 Plus screen protectors 2022

Amazon really upped its tablet game with the Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus models, which boast faster processing, more RAM, brighter HD displays, longer battery life, and an updated design compared to the previous generations. It's also slightly pricier than most Fire Tablets, so you'll want to protect your purchase with a good case and screen protector — and your old accessories won't fit if you owned the last model. These are the best Fire HD & HD 10 Plus screen protectors you can buy.

Supershieldz Matte Shield – 3-pack

Has it all

This matte screen protector not only protects the screen from bumps and cracks, but also offers anti-glare and anti-fingerprint features. Supershieldz, a company that focuses predominantly on screen protection, uses Japanese PET film, which is easy to apply and won't leave any residue behind when you remove it. You'll get three in a pack.

PULEN Tempered Glass

Easy install

For tempered glass, you can't go wrong with PULEN, which offers two protectors in this package, so you can use it on two tablets or keep one as a spare. Like the others, it applies easily without leaving residue behind or forming annoying bubbles. Built to be anti-scratch, it's just 0.33mm thin, so you won't even know it's there, and it won't affect touch sensitivity or viewing.

Mission Cables Clear Case with Screen Protector

Case and protector in one

You're going to need a case as well anyway, so why not grab both at once with this set that includes a basic clear case for the tablet, along with a screen protector. The case is made of clear polycarbonate materials, while the included premium screen protector will prevent the screen from getting scratches and cracks.

Fintie Tuatara Rugged Case with protector

Rugged case/protector combo

One of our favorite Fire HD 10 (2021) cases, the Fintie Tuatara case has a built-in protector (so no tricky application process), a proper kickstand, and a dense case that'll withstand every fall and shock. You can also upgrade to a newer, more expensive version where the kickstand doubles as a grip.

Mr. Shield Tempered Glass

Lifetime replacement

Made of Japanese glass with silicone adhesives, Mr. Shield's protectors come with a lifetime replacement guarantee, which gives you peace of mind if you ever need a new one. Tailor-made for these new tablets, you'll still get 99.99% HD clarity and touch accuracy. The package also includes useful accessories like a scratching card, cleaning cloth, dust collector, and removing tapes.

WRJ Tempered Glass

Super transparency

WRJ promises high transparency with this screen protector, which protects the tablet's screen against scratches and cracks, as well as sweat and oil residue. It adheres to the screen via bubble-free adhesive, and is simple to wipe with a cleaning cloth.

NuPro Antimicrobial Screen Protector

Antimicrobial tech

Along with protecting the screen from scratches, fingerprints, dust, and debris, this screen protector is also treated with antimicrobial technology to help prevent bacteria from forming on the surface. With two in a pack along with a cleaning cloth and applicator card, it's easy to apply without bubbles. And you can enjoy another layer — quite literally — of protection against gross stuff on the screen's surface.

SPARIN Tempered Glass

Hard protection

The SPARIN model comes with an alignment frame that's designed to help you get the screen protector attached properly on the first try — but there's a second protector included if you have problems. It offers 9H hardness, a solid level of protection that should handle whatever wear and tear you throw its way.

SaharaCase ZeroDamage Tempered Glass

Fingerprint-repelling

The reliable SaharaCase brand makes reliable screen protectors for a bunch of phones and tablets. Aside from the expected scratch resistance and fingerprint resistance, it comes with a microfiber cloth and dust removal tape to get your display in pristine shape, plus an alcohol prep pad and alignment stickers for an easy installation.

How to choose the best Fire HD & HD 10 Plus screen protector for you

The Amazon Fire HD 10 and 10 Plus are a step up on the other Fire HD tablets , with enough power and screen space to offer some productivity functionality, in addition to serving as a cheap streaming tablet. So you'll want to keep your screen safe if you decide to take it on the go, whether it's for vacation, class, or work.

Your first step for choosing a screen protector is simple: Do you only want a screen protector, or a Fire HD 10 case that has a protector built in? The latter option can make things simpler, but you may prefer one of our other favorite cases besides the excellent Mission Cables clear case or the rugged Fintie Tuatara case. In that case (sorry), you'll want a standalone model.

Next, be prepared for your Fire HD 10 protector to take some work to get attached properly. Most of our picks have at least a two-pack with alignment tools and solid instructions in case you have trouble the first time around, while our top pick, the Supershieldz Matte Shield, comes with a three-pack so you can be extra sure at least one will work.

Lastly, just make sure you've selected a model that's specifically for the 2021 Fire HD 10. The 2019 model was also 10 inches but had different dimensions, so older screen protectors won't work.

