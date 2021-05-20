newsbreak-logo
Napa, CA

Top Wineries to Visit in Napa

Californiacalories
Californiacalories
 19 hours ago

Napa Valley has long been a destination spot for wine lovers from all over the world. Of course, you do not need to be a wine lover to enjoy a tour of these scenic wineries with a group of good friends. With its amazing weather and stunning views, a trip to a Napa Valley winery should be on every tourist’s bucket list. Whether you are quite the connoisseur of wines, or you are just learning about them, you are sure to enjoy yourself on your visit. Since there are so many wineries in the region, you may have trouble deciding which one to visit on your trip. If a winery trip is in your future, then check out these top wineries in Napa.

Domaine Carneros

This gorgeous chateau looks like something right out of a movie. The grounds of Domaine Carneros are nothing short of stunning. It features lush, green grass alongside perfectly manicured shrubs. If you come visit, you will see at least one proposal or a bunch of photoshoots happening in the area. Not only is it a beautiful place, but their wines are also top notch. If you like it bubbly, I suggest you treat yourself to a bottle of their Late Disgorged Brut. As a fan of reds, my favorite is their 2018 Domaine Carneros Estate. This pinot noir is certainly worth the price tag. If you are looking for a more affordable option, try their 2019 Avant-Garde.

What I recommend: Taking a wine tour with them but their red wines are amazing

Location: 1240 Duhig Rd Napa, CA 94559

Artesa Vineyards and Winery

As with most wineries, you will come for the wine but stay for the fantastic views. In business for 30 years, Artesa Vineyards and Winery was started by a Spanish winemaking family. The entire facility is covered in lush greenery. If it looks familiar, perhaps you recall that it was featured in the movie Wine Country starring Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. My family and friends had to pull me away from this place becaus I wanted to stay here forever. Bring your camera because this is another place full of photo opportunities! The winery produces everything from white, rosé, red, to bubbly. Their 2017 Pinnacle full-bodied red is a personal favorite that is worth price. To save a little dough, become a club member and achieve some amazing discounts.

What I recommend: I loved the rosé here and and their white wines tastes phenomenal

Location: 1345 Henry Rd Napa, CA 94558

Platypus Wine Tours

These tours offer a large group event or a more intimate experience throughout the stunning background of Napa Valley. Their tours can accommodate guests up to 100 people. You will want to gather a large group and enjoy a lunch tour. Enjoy fantastic wine and a great meal while dining under the gorgeous trees and looking out over the awesome surroundings. These tours are a great way to fit in a number of wineries visits into one a day of tasting and time well spent with a group of friends.

What I recommend: Definitely take one of the wine tours here because they give you a lot to try

Location: 182 Camino Oruga Napa, CA 94558

Though wine lovers are drawn to Napa Valley from all over the globe, even the non-wine lovers will enjoy themselves at any of the above facilities. Anyone who is a fan of terrific views and time with friends definitely needs to consider treating themselves to a tour of one of these world class winemaking facilities. If you are not into wine, I believe that your visit to one of these spots might just make you a convert.

