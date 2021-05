True Thompson and Dream Kardashian are the cutest BFFs ever! The daughters of Khloe and Rob Kardashian were all smiles as they posed in matching outfits. Dream Kardashian and True Thompson are truly Khloe Kardashian‘s “angels”. The Good American mogul, whose daughter True recently turned three, took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps of the cousins cuddling up to each other. “My heart is melting with these two angels!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the April 23 post, which showed the two tots in matching outfits. The pair were seen hugging and giving the camera big smiles, as they rocked matching, bright pink bejeweled leotards. True also wore a silver necklace with a heart shaped pendant, while both girls accessorized with pink clips in their hair.