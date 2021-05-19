newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

WASHINGTON CO. RUCKFEST SET FOR MEMORIAL DAY

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe memory of fallen service members will be honored this Memorial Day at the Washington County Ruckfest. The 22-mile ruck march on May 31st will start and end at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, beginning at 6 a.m. The route will take participants around the city, with planned stops at Brenham...

kwhi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Brenham, TX
Society
City
Brenham, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Washington County, TX
Government
Brenham, TX
Government
County
Washington County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Memorial Service#The Home Depot#Brewing#Washington Co#Brenham High School#Blue Bell Creameries#Memorial Day#Rsvp#Fireman#Parking#Planned Stops#Fallen Service Members#Police#Memory#Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Splashpad hours back to normal

The Henderson Park Splashpad will no longer be under restricted hours. According to a release, the city of Brenham received notification that the Brazos River Authority has terminated its Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville.
Washington County, TXkwhi.com

SOLEMN CEREMONY HELD ON COURTHOUSE STEPS

A solemn ceremony was held on the north side of the Washington County Courthouse this (Friday) morning. In attendance were Peace Officers from Washington County, officials and workers from the courthouse, citizens, and students from St. Paul’s Church School. The gathering was organized by the Washington County Peace Officers Association to honor those officers that have given their life in the line of duty.
Washington County, TXKBTX.com

Three people shot overnight in Washington County

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Three people are recovering after being shot just after midnight in Washington County, KBTX has confirmed. Sheriff Otto Hanak says the victims, ages 29 to 40, were shot just after midnight in the 18000 block of Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham but a news release didn’t identify specifically where it happened. The release did say a building and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Navasota, TXnavasotanews.com

Weekend shooting between Navasota and Brenham sends three to hospital

A shooting between Navasota and Brenham sent three people to the hospital this weekend. That happened around midnight Sunday in the 18000 block of Highway, 105 near FM 155, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They say the victims ages range between 29 and 40. Gunfire also struck several...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE ARREST LOCAL MAN ON WARRANT

A Brenham man has been taken into custody after a disturbance call, Sunday evening. Just before 7:00 p.m., police were dispatched to 200 Block of Us Highway 290 West in reference to a mental Health call. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Zachary Gutierrez of Brenham was shown to have a Felony Warrant...
Washington County, TXkwhi.com

THREE INJURED IN OVERNIGHT SHOOTING IN WASHINGTON CO.

Three people were injured after a late night shooting in Washington County. According to a release from Sheriff Otto Hanak, deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight Sunday in the 18000 block of Highway 105. Upon arrival, deputies learned that numerous shots had been fired and that...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY TO HOST INAUGURAL HOMEBREW COMPETITION SERIES

The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America has announced plans to host its first-ever homebrew competition series. “Brews Over Texas” is set to launch over the next year, after being postponed from last year. Homebrewers are invited to take part in four competitions taking place into 2022, earning points based on their placing in each event. Points will be totaled from all four competitions at the 2022 Brenham Maifest, and a champion will be announced.
Texas StatePosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Three BBQ Joints We Recommend or Heard About In Texas

The one BBQ joint I visit outside of my Victoria favorites. Yesterday we made our monthly trek to Lockhart to visit what my husband claims is his favorite BBQ joint in the area outside of our favorites in Victoria. We cruise to Kreuz Market BBQ at least once a month to meet our sons from Austin. Usually, it's to hand-deliver them a check for college and maybe the BBQ just lessens the blow of all our kids and our money going to UT. That's a joke. We happily help pay for college and happily order our BBQ from Kreuz. Brisket is my husband's favorite, followed by sausage. I'm a ribs girl. Wait. I'm a sides girl that likes ribs. But I'm pretty partial to beans, mac, and cheese, pickles, onions, and avocado. Avacado is a must for me when it comes to BBQ. Kreuz has me covered. If you haven't cruised to Kreuz you need to go. Like right now. Here is a great video about Kreuz BBQ report from YouTube's Quetorials.
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

THE YARD TO HOST ‘CHALLENGER LEAGUE DAY’ SATURDAY

The Yard in Brenham is hosting a benefit today (Saturday) for the Washington County Little League Challenger Division. Challenger League Day is an all-day event beginning at 10 a.m., with activities including a yard ball tournament, an auction, a bake sale, and door prizes. Proceeds from the event go toward...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON THIRD-OFFENSE D.W.I.

A Brenham woman faces a Third Offense DWI charge after a Saturday night traffic stop. Just after 11:00 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Academy St. The driver, identified as 60-year-old Refugia Caramillo of Brenham was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated –...
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Lunch and Learn celebrates National Law Enforcement Week

To celebrate National Law Enforcement week, members of the Brenham Police Department held a Lunch and Learn Thursday with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Captain Lloyd Powell, Captain Dant Lange and Community Relations Officer Marley Mayo were in attendance to update the public on what the BPD is up to and held a question and answer session of citizens.
Washington County, TXkwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER RENEWING AIR MEDICAL TRANSPORT MEMBERSHIP

Renewal of Washington County’s membership for air medical services tops an otherwise routine agenda for Washington County Commissioners Tuesday. The membership takes care of any copay for air medical services for county residents in the covered area of Washington County and adjacent counties. Through a supplemental coverage plan, Washington County residents can pay $45 annually—or $35 annually for seniors—to cover a subscriber’s household for air transport costs almost anywhere in the United States.
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Washington County, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Three injured in Washington County shooting, sheriff says

Three people were injured early Sunday in a shooting in Washington County, authorities said. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said deputies responding to a shooting call in the 18000 block of Texas 105 just after midnight found three people, ages 29 to 40, with gunshot wounds. All were being treated at hospitals in Bryan-College Station, Hanak said in a news release. Their conditions were not known, but the news release said they appeared to be stable.
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Hamilton, Gibbs to wed

Kaitlyn Addie Elizabeth Hamilton of Brenham and Clayton Pyssen Gibbs of Rockdale, announce their engagement for marriage, with wedding ceremony to be held on June 26 at First Baptist Church in Brenham. The bride-elect is the daughter of Vance and Kerri Hamilton of Brenham, granddaughter of Dr. Robert and Martha...